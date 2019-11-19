Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) Closes the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Mike McKeon, President, and Bruce Cartwright, Chief Executive, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) joined James Waddell, Vice President, Chief Internal Auditor, TMX Group Limited to close the market. Created in Scotland in 1854, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) is a professional network promoting, inspiring and enabling professional excellence in Chartered Accountants (CAs). ICAS now has over 23,000 members in approximately 100 countries around the world.

