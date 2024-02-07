Instacart Welcomes Whole Foods Market Canada to the Instacart App

Customers in Canada can now order groceries from Whole Foods Market for same-day delivery in as fast as 30 minutes from Instacart

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, announced that starting today customers throughout Canada can now order fresh groceries and everyday essentials from Whole Foods Market on the Instacart App for delivery in as fast as 30 minutes. Delivery is available from all 14 Whole Foods Market stores in Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto, and Ottawa for customers in these greater metro areas, beginning with 11 stores today and 3 additional stores in the coming weeks. Instacart+ members can also get free delivery on all orders over $35.

"Our mission at Instacart is to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love, and working with beloved retailers like Whole Foods Market helps us make that mission a reality," said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. "With this launch, we're proud to welcome Whole Foods Market Canada to the Instacart marketplace, making same-day delivery in as fast as 30 minutes available to their loyal Canadian customers. Both companies are incredibly passionate about providing an exceptional experience to customers, and we're excited to help Whole Foods Market make its fresh produce, pantry staples, and so much more available to millions of Canadians through Instacart."

"We strive to create the best shopping experience for our customers both in stores and online, including finding ways to provide convenience without sacrificing quality," said Rick Bonin, SVP of Operations at Whole Foods Market. "We're excited to work with Instacart in Canada to provide our shoppers with a quick and easy way to get their favorite high-quality foods and products delivered directly to their doorstep."

By working with Instacart, Whole Foods Market will tap into Instacart's community of tens of thousands of experienced Canadian shoppers to help with picking, packing, and delivering customer grocery orders. Instacart's technology helps shoppers fulfill orders and provide a quality customer service, with AI-powered recommendations and replacements, a user-friendly picking app, dynamic order routing, easy checkout, and more. Instacart's technology lets retailers fulfill a variety of order types – from big and bulky items to specialty products like alcohol, prescriptions, or custom-made orders.

Whole Foods Market customers can begin shopping for same-day delivery via Instacart by visiting: https://www.instacart.ca/store/whole-foods-ca/storefront

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit https://www.instacart.ca/. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.ca/ .

