Costco Executive Members Now Get Monthly Credit for Same-Day Delivery with Instacart

Starting June 30, Costco Executive Members in the US and Canada will receive a $10 monthly credit towards a delivery order on sameday.costco.com, sameday.costco.ca, or Costco via Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new perk to enhance the value of Costco's Executive Membership. Starting June 30, Executive Members in the US and Canada will receive a $10 monthly credit toward sameday.costco.com , sameday.costco.ca , or Costco via Instacart available on an order of $150 or more.

Instacart is now powering a new monthly delivery credit for Costco Executive Members.

Instacart enables delivery of Costco's warehouse items to members' doorsteps in as fast as an hour, combining a flexible delivery experience with the value of Costco's quality offerings. The monthly credit is automatically applied to a qualifying Costco order placed through sameday.costco.com , sameday.costco.ca , or Instacart and is available exclusively to Executive Members.

"Costco Executive Members expect exceptional value – and now, they can get even more delivered to their door," said Daniel Danker, Chief Product Officer at Instacart. "Our new monthly credit makes it easier than ever for members across North America to get Costco's warehouse items with the convenience of fast and reliable delivery through Instacart."

Costco first partnered with Instacart for same-day delivery in 2017 and later expanded the partnership to include Costco's same-day delivery website powered by Instacart Storefront Pro in 2021.

For more information or to start shopping, visit sameday.costco.com , sameday.costco.ca , instacart.com/costco , and instacart.ca/costco-canada .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

[email protected]