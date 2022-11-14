Launch of the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école

QUÉBEC, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Between now and November 25, 2022, over 27 000 young people from elementary school through university in all 17 regions of Québec will take part in the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école. The program includes in-class presentations given freely by nearly 500 enthusiastic entrepreneurs! This is a great opportunity to recognize the human adventure that is entrepreneurship during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Semaine des entreprenreurs à l'école logo (CNW Group/OSEntreprendre) Inspiring presentations for over 27 000 young people throughout Québec! (CNW Group/OSEntreprendre)

"You don't realize the impact you have when you share with a class your values and what motivates you as an entrepreneur. It inspires some to carry out projects at school and, for others, it may become the direction they choose to take. The entrepreneur's journey is similar to what young people experience as they develop their identity!" said Manon Théberge, President-Director General of OSEntreprendre.

Jasmine Caron, a teacher at La Poudrière secondary school, Centre de services scolaire des Chênes, had the experience in 2021: "Past presentations at our school opened students' eyes to the possibilities and proved that there is no typical road to success!"

"As a presenting partner of the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école, Desjardins hopes to support the development of young people and inspire them, while showcasing talents from all over Québec!" said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

"The Québec government is happy to support the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école, whose activities help foster the entrepreneurial spirit and the development of an entrepreneurial culture among young people. I congratulate OSEntreprendre on this great initiative, which not only brings together children, adolescents and young adults with the economic stakeholders in their community, but also opens the way to interesting and exciting career opportunities. I invite young people to take full advantage of this event, which is sure to be very enriching!" said Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth, Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and the Outaouais region.

Some of the presentations will be shared on the OSEntreprendre Facebook page.

OSEntreprendre is celebrating its 25th year with five initiatives highlighting the extraordinary collective mobilization that supports the evolution of the entrepreneurial spirit in Québec. To find out more, please visit osentreprendre.quebec.

About the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. With the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école, OSEntreprendre has raised the awareness of some 100 000 students since 2017 throughout Québec from elementary school through university by means of free presentations offered at school by an entrepreneur from the community. Organized by OSEntreprendre, the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école is presented by Desjardins and supported by the Québec government.

