Inspiring conferences for 20 000 young people all over Québec! - Launch of the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Between now and November 19, 2021, 20 000 students from elementary school to university throughout the 17 regions of Québec will take part in the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école. On the program are 700 presentations, to be delivered in class or on virtual platforms by hundreds of passionate entrepreneurs! What a great way to pay tribute to the human adventure of entrepreneurship during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

"By sharing their journeys, despite their packed schedules, these entrepreneurs are positive and diverse role models for young people who are in the process of developing their own identities. The experiences and challenges of these entrepreneurs reflect what the students are facing and help them realize that successes and failures are perfectly normal and that a person can grow because of them," said Manon Théberge, President-Director General of OSEntreprendre.

"For me, it's essential to take time to give a presentation and show students that choosing entrepreneurship, with its ups and downs, is a real possibility for them!" stated Andréanne Leduc, CPA, CA, founder of Signé D.

"For the Gouvernement du Québec, being associated with the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école means being able to help young people witness the human adventure that is entrepreneurship. It's a key factor in encouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship and developing an entrepreneurial culture in Québec's future generations," affirmed Samuel Poulin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (for youth), on behalf of the Secrétariat à la jeunesse.

Students from École Notre-Dame-d'Etchemin, in the Centre de services scolaires des Navigateurs, had that experience in 2020. "The entrepreneur talked to us about her business, her journey and reminded us that it is important to make your dreams come true. That sparked us to develop our own project!"

These gatherings will be shared on the Facebook page of OSEntreprendre.

About the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Each year, with the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école, OSEntreprendre raises the awareness of young people from elementary school to university throughout Québec by means of free presentations offered in the schools by entrepreneurs from their communities. The Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école is organized by OSEntreprendre, supported by the Gouvernement du Québec.

For further information: Daphné Asselin, [email protected], 418-644-4255, extension 2173

