Inspiring Change, Celebrating Impact: Meet the 2024 Top 25 Women of Influence®

The Annual Awards Program Spotlights Outstanding Women Leaders Who Have Catalyzed Significant Change Over the Past Year

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Women of Influence+ , a leading global organization dedicated to promoting gender equity in the workplace, has announced the recipients of its annual Top 25 Women of Influence ® Awards . Honourees will be celebrated during the Top 25 Women of Influence Luncheon on April 9, 2024, in Toronto.

The awards program spotlights outstanding women leaders who have catalyzed significant change over the past year. Post this Meet the 2024 Top 25 Women of Influence® Award recipients. This year’s honourees exemplify innovation, leadership, and the pursuit of gender equity and inclusion, breaking barriers and setting new precedents in various sectors. They represent a diverse range of industries, each with their own unique stories of success and impact. (CNW Group/Women of Influence+)

The annual awards program recognizes the achievements and contributions of women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields, driving meaningful progress and change in business and society. This year's recipients exemplify innovation, leadership, and the pursuit of gender equity and inclusion, breaking barriers and setting new precedents in various sectors. They represent a diverse range of industries, each with their own unique stories of success and impact.

"At Women of Influence+, our commitment is to shine a spotlight on the exceptional achievements of self-identifying women who have pushed the boundaries of what's possible," said Dr. Rumeet Billan, CEO, Women of Influence+. "Their accomplishments demonstrate the important role that women play in driving meaningful progress in business and society. Through celebrating their stories, we aim to inspire others to challenge the status quo, paving the way for future generations. Wishing a huge congratulations to this year's recipients."

This year's Top 25 Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO, Plan International Canada.

Lindsay's journey is a powerful illustration of resilience and transformative leadership, marked by more than 30 years of international experience in developing and managing social policies and programs across diverse environments. Her people-centred approach, empathy, and courage have helped define her unique leadership style.

"I share this recognition with every individual who has walked alongside me, guided by the North Star, to make a meaningful contribution to social change," said Lindsay. "We often question our individual capacity to tackle global challenges. Yet, I've seen the undeniable power of collective action as a force for change. Each one of us plays a critical role in creating a just world, no matter how small our part may seem. Thank you to Women of Influence+ for continuing to shine a spotlight on the contribution and impact of inspiring leaders. Congratulations to all the 2024 Top 25 Women of Influence+ recipients. To be among you is a true honour."

This year, several hundred applications were submitted between December 1, 2023, and January 12, 2024. The 2024 Top 25 Women of Influence recipients are:

Raissa Amany

Dr. Anna Banerji

Jennifer Bishop

Bernice Carnegie

Yvonne Chan

Lee Allison Clark

Gaby Dabrowski

Simran Dhillon

Angela Diano

Christiana Egi

Dr. Pamela Farrell

Jennifer Flanagan

Tori Ford

Vanessa Génier

Meseret Haileyesus

Nakissa Koomalsingh

Dr. Victoria Lee

Dr. Atty Mashatan

Geetha Moorthy

Orlane Panet

Lynn Posluns

Martine Roy

Tina Singh

Dr. Ingrid Waldron

Zoey Williams

About the Top 25 Women of Influence Awards

The Top 25 Women of Influence Awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of self-identified women and gender-diverse role models. The awards acknowledge the unique achievements of diverse women representing various sectors, career stages, and contributions to the advancement of women. The awards consider the following criteria:

Initiative. From grassroots campaigns to global programs, recipients are leading the charge when it comes to impactful, inclusive, and inspiring action.

From grassroots campaigns to global programs, recipients are leading the charge when it comes to impactful, inclusive, and inspiring action. Inspiration. Honourees have demonstrated how they have broken barriers to reach impressive heights on a global stage. These role models are inspirational examples of how one defines success on their own terms.

Honourees have demonstrated how they have broken barriers to reach impressive heights on a global stage. These role models are inspirational examples of how one defines success on their own terms. Influence. From sparking important conversations to setting a positive example, recipients are using their influence to drive wide-reaching change.

From sparking important conversations to setting a positive example, recipients are using their influence to drive wide-reaching change. Leadership. Honourees stand out for their purpose-driven leadership, steering initiatives with integrity and a clear vision. They inspire and mobilize for collective success and exemplify leadership that not only achieves outstanding outcomes, but also empowers and uplifts others toward excellence and innovation.

About Women of Influence+

For more than three decades, Women of Influence+ has been at the forefront of sharing the unfiltered success stories of diverse role models to illustrate the unique paths and challenges self-identifying women and gender-diverse individuals navigate to reach success. Our goal isn't to change the narrative — we are rewriting it.

We understand that there are many challenges women face when trying to navigate advancement in their careers. Instead of watching from the sidelines, we take a proactive, inclusive, and multi-faceted approach to ensure women are supported and celebrated every step of the way.

Through our work — carefully curated success stories, awards programs, learning and development events, and research — we are providing a reimagined definition of what it means to be influential. This definition isn't static, it's inclusive and dynamic and deeply considers how influence is used to positively impact the world of business and work.

We equip women with connections, support, training, and tools to carve new pathways and excel within their careers on their own terms. No matter what stage you are at in your career when you discover the WOI+ platform, there is something here for you.

