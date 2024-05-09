Paul Corkum, Morris Goodman, and Pauline Marois will be awarded honorary doctorates by the research institution.

MONTREAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - At its annual convocation, the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) will be awarding three honorary doctorates to Quebec and Canadian figures recognized for their contributions to science and society.

Professor and researcher Paul Corkum, business leader and philanthropist Morris Goodman, along with politician and activist Pauline Marois will be presented with this high distinction by Université du Québec President Alexandre Cloutier and INRS Chief Executive Officer Luc-Alain Giraldeau in Montreal on May 11.

Paul Corkum, Morris Goodman and Pauline Marois will receive honorary doctorates from INRS. (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

"INRS is committed to the cultural, economic, and social development of Quebec. In direct line with our mission, we wanted to shine a light on the contributions of three eminent figures to values that are dear to our institution: scientific rigour, curiosity, social involvement, and the advancement of public health and well-being," explains Luc-Alain Giraldeau.

Paul Corkum: discovering and inspiring

An international specialist in ultrafast science, Professor Paul Corkum has introduced a large number of concepts that proved crucial to the advancement of the field of physics. He was the first to demonstrate that attosecond laser pulses could be generated and used to track real-time ultrafast dynamics in matter. In doing so, he created and measured the world's shortest pulses—truly revolutionizing the world of physics.

Professor Corkum was an unwavering supporter of the creation of the Advanced Laser Light Source Laboratory (ALLS) at INRS's Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre, and has greatly contributed to the growth and visibility of this one-of-a-kind laboratory in Canada.

Professor Corkum is a true educationalist who has had a major influence on the lives of many doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows. His contagious enthusiasm for physics, his profound respect for scientific excellence, and his rigorous ethics have shaped the careers of the up-and-coming scientists who have trained under him.

As Professor Corkum likes to remind these young minds, "science will bring you an international life, with friends all around the world. You will see, almost from the inside, some of the world's greatest events through the eyes of these scientific friends. You also have a chance to develop new ideas that could make a difference in the lives of many."

Paul Corkum has without a doubt made a name for himself in the international scientific community, thanks to his invaluable contribution to research. This honorary doctorate recognizes his career as a whole.

Morris Goodman: caring and supporting

As a leading entrepreneur and pioneer of the Canadian generic pharmaceutical industry, Morris Goodman has dedicated his career to making a difference in healthcare worldwide.

Determined to transform the Canadian pharmaceutical industry through innovation, research, and development, Goodman co-founded Pharmascience in 1983. The company's mission: create and market affordable generic medicines for the entire population.

In addition to his entrepreneurial commitment to accessible pharmaceuticals, this scientist and pharmacy graduate is a passionate philanthropist. In 2003, he and his wife set up the Morris & Rosalind Goodman Family Foundation. Through this organization, the philanthropic couple's mission is to support scientific research, improve public health, strengthen education, and enhance quality of life in the community.

Backed by these ideals, Goodman reminds us that "success is measured by happiness. Be happy with what you have, what you achieve, and what you aspire to. And make a point of cultivating change."

This honorary doctorate from INRS recognizes Morris Goodman's remarkable career in the pharmaceutical sector and his generosity to health research.

Pauline Marois : building Quebec

Pauline Marois's exceptional political career makes her a pioneer and a great builder of Quebec as we know it. As the first female premier of Quebec, she developed innovative social policies that have marked generations of Quebecers to this day.

"Of all the determining factors in a nation's wealth, history has shown us that knowledge is the most fundamental. In this respect, INRS has played a remarkable role since its creation in 1969, in the wake of the Parent Report. Research and knowledge transmission are its heart and soul. Everyone who has given their all at this institution can take pride in the fact that they have helped shape it," says Marois.

Throughout her political career, Pauline Marois has supported the cause of women, equality, and community. Profoundly motivated by the desire to make Quebec's uniqueness shine, she has been committed to promoting the French language and serving the population to improve living conditions for one and all.

Her remarkable social and political commitment resonates with INRS's societal mission. This honorary doctorate recognizes her three decades of extensive contributions to Quebec as a nation.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training in strategic sectors in Quebec. Since its creation in 1969, it has actively contributed to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS is first in Canada in research intensity. It is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, and Varennes, which focus their efforts on strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment ( Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre ); energy, materials, and telecommunications ( Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre ); urbanization, culture, and society ( Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre ); and health and biotechnology ( Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre ). The INRS community includes over 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, and faculty and staff members.

