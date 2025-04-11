InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

CALGARY, AB, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective April 14, 2025 (the "Effective Date") InPlay will implement its previously announced share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for six (6) pre-consolidation common shares. The share consolidation was unanimously approved by the InPlay Board of Directors and was conditionally approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on April 10, 2025. The share consolidation was approved at a special meeting of InPlay shareholders by 96.56% of the votes cast by shareholders at the special meeting.

Following the share consolidation, the common shares are scheduled to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis two to three trading days following the Effective Date. The new CUSIP number will be 45780T404, and the new ISIN number will be CA45780T4046. Following the share consolidation, InPlay will have approximately 27,939,438 common shares issued and outstanding (prior to rounding for fractional shares).

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the share consolidation. Any fractional share resulting from the share consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, and any such fractional interest will be cancelled without consideration.

Registered shareholders as at the Effective Date who hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal with instructions for the exchange of their common shares following the Effective Date. No further action is required by shareholders who hold their common shares in electronic book-based positions.

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

For further information please contact: Doug Bartole, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-803-3083, [email protected]; or Kevin Leonard, Vice President, Business Development, 587-893-6804, [email protected]; InPlay Oil Corp., 2000, 350 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 3N9, www.inplayoil.com