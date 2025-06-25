InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB , June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") announced today the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The following eight nominees were elected as directors of InPlay to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

Director

Percentage Approval

Percentage Withheld Douglas Bartole

99.73 %

0.27 % Regan Davis

99.64 %

0.36 % Joan Dunne

94.73 %

5.27 % Craig Golinowski

99.70 %

0.30 % Stephen Loukas

92.94 %

7.06 % Stephen Nikiforuk

94.71 %

5.29 % Peter Scott

99.86 %

0.14 % Dale Shwed

99.66 %

0.34 %

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the Meeting were approved by InPlay's shareholders, including the appointment of PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors, InPlay's restricted and performance award incentive plan and the settlement from treasury of incentive awards previously granted thereunder and the approval the unallocated options issuable under InPlay's share option plan. For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which is available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

InPlay is based in Calgary, Alberta and the common shares of InPlay are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "IPO". For further information about InPlay, please visit our website at www.inplayoil.com.

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

For further information please contact: Doug Bartole, President and Chief Executive Officer InPlay Oil Corp., Telephone: (587) 955-0632; Darren Dittmer, Chief Financial Officer InPlay Oil Corp., Telephone: (587) 955-0634