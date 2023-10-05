Innovative Pilot Program Aims to Help Charities Tackling Food Insecurity by Making Monthly Giving Easier

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - As Canadians across the country gather around their dinner tables for Thanksgiving this weekend, the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada (MGFC) is taking strides to confront Canada's persistent food insecurity crisis by launching an innovative pilot program that endeavours to make monthly giving both easier and more effective for Canadian registered charities.

Canadian Telecommunications Association (CNW Group/Mobile Giving Foundation Canada)

According to government data, nearly 6 million Canadians face food insecurity challenges across the country, a staggering statistic that underscores the severity of the problem. Canadian food banks estimate that they had 35% more visitors in 2022 than they did in 2019, shedding light on the urgent need to bridge the financial gap as more Canadians rely on their services.

Canada's leading foundation dedicated to using wireless technology to support charitable causes, MGFC is launching today its new Frictionless Monthly Giving program to help food banks and other charities simplify the donation process by allowing donors to establish monthly contributions on their phones in under 30 seconds. As part of the launch, MGFC is offering charities that help combat food insecurity the opportunity to enable Frictionless Monthly Giving more easily by eliminating 80% of the initial set-up fees and offering complimentary promotional materials for monthly giving campaigns.

Registered Canadian charities that work to fight food insecurity are invited to visit www.FrictionlessMonthlyGiving.ca for more information about the program and to register.

"Canadians are passionate and generous about supporting worthy causes, and helping to ensure that no Canadian goes hungry is a cause we can all rally around," said Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Telecommunications Association and the chair of the MGFC Board of Directors. "Mobile giving makes it easy and convenient to make small donations on your wireless phone, and the Frictionless Monthly Giving program lets you multiply your contribution by donating every month."

Through the Frictionless Monthly Giving program, food banks and other registered charities can offer recurring monthly donations of $25 or less via one's mobile device. Donations are charged as a tax-exempt charitable gift on a donor's monthly wireless bill and 100% of the donation goes to the intended beneficiary charity.

The MGFC initiative is designed to encourage widespread participation by breaking down traditional barriers to donating while also appealing to modern digital users. Charities can offer donors any one of three convenient options to pledge their monthly contributions: by texting a designated keyword, sending an emoji, or scanning a QR code.

MGFC is a registered charity operated by the Canadian Telecommunications Association.

About the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada

The Mobile Giving Foundation Canada (MGFC) was founded in 2009 by key members of the wireless industry with the support of Canadian wireless operators to harness the power and connectivity of wireless communications and empower individuals to support their favourite causes. MGFC is a registered charity that enables text message donations to be charged to donors' monthly cellphone bills as tax-exempt charitable gifts where 100% of donations are remitted to the intended charities. MGFC is operated by the Canadian Telecommunications Association, and is supported by Bell Mobility, Chatr, Eastlink, Fido, Fizz, Freedom Mobile, Koodo Mobile, Lucky Mobile, PC Mobile, Public Mobile, Rogers, SaskTel, Tbaytel, TELUS, Videotron and Virgin Mobile. For more information, visit www.mobilegiving.ca.

About the Canadian Telecommunications Association

The Canadian Telecommunications Association is dedicated to building a better future for Canadians through connectivity. Our members include service providers, equipment manufacturers, and other organizations in the telecommunications ecosystem, that invest in, build, maintain and operate Canada's world-class telecommunications networks. Through our advocacy initiatives, research, and events, we work to promote the importance of telecommunications to Canada's economic growth and social development and advocate for policies that foster investment, innovation, and positive outcomes for consumers. We also facilitate industry initiatives, such as the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada, Canadian Common Short Codes, STAC and wirelessaccessibility.ca.

SOURCE Mobile Giving Foundation Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Canadian Telecommunications Association, Nick Kyonka, [email protected]