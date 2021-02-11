Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $1.5 million to help two manufacturing businesses to acquire production equipment.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The manufacturing industry will play a major role in the economic recovery. It is an important sector of activity to help maintain and stimulate the economy. However, for several years now, manufacturing businesses have had to demonstrate adaptability and creativity to transform how they operate.

Today, they must also be resilient to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19. The investments required in monetary, material and human resources to begin the technology shift are often considerable. Whether it be to establish an intelligent factory, to automate or to robotize, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence in supporting businesses in their modernization projects to create quality jobs for Canadians.

Boosting manufacturing SMEs in their modernization efforts

With this in mind, Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced repayable financial support for Carritec Inc. and CarbiCrete Inc.

Details on the assistance provided under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program are as follows:

Carritec Inc., $1,000,000 . CED's assistance will enable the acquisition of automated loading and unloading systems, a punch shear and digital turret system, a right-angle shear, accessories for the digital-control machining centre and related equipment needed for their operation. This project, aimed at improving business productivity, will lead to the creation of six jobs.

. CED's assistance will enable the acquisition of automated loading and unloading systems, a punch shear and digital turret system, a right-angle shear, accessories for the digital-control machining centre and related equipment needed for their operation. This project, aimed at improving business productivity, will lead to the creation of six jobs. CarbiCrete, $500,000 . CED's assistance will focus on the acquisition of state-of-the-art production and laboratory equipment (including a multi-dimension mill, a carbonation curing chamber, silos, a cement mixer). This business start-up project, aimed at installing a factory to produce cement-free, carbon-negative concrete and a laboratory, will lead to the creation of four jobs.

The manufacturing industry is a major contributor to Quebec's economic growth, providing many jobs. It represents a key link in regional economic development. With this support, the Government of Canada is attesting to its commitment to prepare the way for after the pandemic to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"It is in the interest of manufacturers to digitize their operations. In addition to ensuring their competitiveness, changes around advanced technology provide opportunities to kickstart manufacturing activity in advanced economies such as Quebec's. That is why the Government of Canada has chosen to support these businesses in their efforts to modernize their activities and acquire technological equipment. I am delighted with the spinoffs that will come to the region!"

Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis

"We are continuing to work with innovative manufacturers to give them the tools they need to develop innovative technologies and processes, to the benefit of Quebec's workers and regions. Thanks to the Government of Canada's support, they can leverage innovation, a veritable economic engine and pillar of growth, to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs in their region. As such, our manufacturing businesses are in a better position to prepare for the post-COVID-19 recovery."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

In Quebec , the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling C$169 billion per year. It generates 14% of Quebec's gross domestic product and 82% of its exports.

, the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling per year. It generates 14% of gross domestic product and 82% of its exports. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

