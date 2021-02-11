Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $752,900 to help three manufacturing businesses to grow by acquiring equipment to enhance their productivity.

SAINT-ANDRÉ-D'ARGENTEUIL, Quebec, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The manufacturing industry will play a major role in the economic recovery. It is an important sector of activity to help maintain and stimulate the economy. However, for several years now, manufacturing businesses have had to demonstrate adaptability and creativity to transform how they operate.

Today, they must also be resilient to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19. The investments required in monetary, material and human resources to begin the technology shift are often considerable. Whether it be to establish an intelligent factory, to automate or to robotize, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence in supporting businesses in their modernization projects to create quality jobs for Canadians.

Boosting manufacturing SMEs in their modernization efforts

With this in mind, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced repayable financial support for Les Manufacturiers d'aluminium Ottawa Inc., D.V. Hardwoods Inc. and Insulfloor Inc.

Details on the assistance provided under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program are as follows:

Les Manufacturiers d'aluminium Ottawa , $400,000 . CED's assistance will enable the purchase and installation of production equipment (including a roll forming line with unwinder that will be used to create a new exterior coating imitating the grain and real colours of wood, as well as a packing table). This project, aimed at equipping the business with the production capacity needed to introduce a new range of products on the market, will lead to the creation of eight jobs.

, . CED's assistance will enable the purchase and installation of production equipment (including a roll forming line with unwinder that will be used to create a new exterior coating imitating the grain and real colours of wood, as well as a packing table). This project, aimed at equipping the business with the production capacity needed to introduce a new range of products on the market, will lead to the creation of eight jobs. D.V. Hardwoods Inc., $184,900 . CED's assistance will enable the purchase of a new integrated management system for a drying unit, leasehold improvements and the acquisition of handling equipment, all to foster better synergy among the various businesses associated with the group. This project, aimed at growing the business through better productivity, will lead to the creation of three jobs.

. CED's assistance will enable the purchase of a new integrated management system for a drying unit, leasehold improvements and the acquisition of handling equipment, all to foster better synergy among the various businesses associated with the group. This project, aimed at growing the business through better productivity, will lead to the creation of three jobs. Insulfloor, $168,000 . CED's assistance will focus on the purchase of automated production equipment (a panel feeder, rotation system, palletizer, scorer, nailer and PVC cutter). This project, aimed at growing the business by improving productivity and increasing production capacity, will lead to the creation of two jobs.

The manufacturing industry is a major contributor to Quebec's economic growth, providing many jobs. It represents a key link in regional economic development. With this support, the Government of Canada is attesting to its commitment to prepare the way for after the pandemic to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is proof once again of the Government of Canada's commitment to manufacturing businesses in the Laurentides and Outaouais regions. By helping them pursue their activities and by stimulating their growth, the government is working to ensure Quebec's manufacturing industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

"We are continuing to work with innovative manufacturers to give them the tools they need to develop innovative technologies and processes, to the benefit of Quebec's workers and regions. Thanks to the Government of Canada's support, they can leverage innovation, a veritable economic engine and pillar of growth, to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs in their region. As such, our manufacturing businesses are in a better position to prepare for the post-COVID-19 recovery."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

In Quebec , the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling C$169 billion per year. It generates 14% of Quebec's gross domestic product and 82% of its exports.

, the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling C$169 billion per year. It generates 14% of gross domestic product and 82% of its exports. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

