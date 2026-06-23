Innovation, Expansion and Record Results: Call2Recycle Canada Releases 2025 Annual Report

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians embrace new technologies and products at an unprecedented pace, Call2Recycle Canada is helping ensure that the materials powering today's innovations don't become tomorrow's environmental challenge. Today, the country's leading battery collection and recycling organization released its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting a year defined by innovation, expansion, and record-setting recycling performance.

In 2025, Canadians recycled more than 8 million kilograms of batteries through Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, Call2Recycle's national battery collection and recycling program. The milestone marks the highest annual collection volume in the organization's history and underscores Canadians' growing commitment to responsible recycling.

Beyond the record results, 2025 marked a pivotal year for Call2Recycle. The organization expanded its leadership in battery stewardship by launching its program in two new jurisdictions while also broadening its impact beyond traditional battery stewardship, launching innovative new programs designed to address some of Canada's fastest-growing waste streams.

Among the year's most significant achievements was the launch of Recycle Your Vapes, a first-of-its-kind provincial collection and recycling program in Québec. Developed to provide consumers with a safe and convenient way to responsibly dispose of used vaping devices, the program establishes a new model for managing complex products that contain batteries, electronics, plastics, and other materials. The program is expected to serve as the blueprint for future vape recycling programs in Canada.

The organization also completed the national expansion of the industry-led EV Battery Recovery Program, ensuring that auto dismantlers, independent dealerships, repair facilities, and fleet operators across Canada have access to a safe, responsible solution for managing electric vehicle batteries at the end of life. As EV adoption continues to accelerate nationwide, the program helps build the infrastructure needed to support Canada's transition to a low-carbon transportation future.

Recognizing that awareness is essential to driving recycling behaviour, Call2Recycle continued to significantly invest in education and public engagement throughout 2025. Through national awareness campaigns, innovative digital tools, community outreach, and partnerships across multiple sectors, the organization made battery recycling more accessible than ever for Canadians. These efforts not only encouraged greater participation but also helped Canadians understand how to safely manage the growing number of battery-powered products used every day.

"2025 was a transformative year for our organization and for recycling in Canada," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO at Call2Recycle Canada. "While we are proud to have achieved another record year for battery collections, we are equally proud of the progress we made in anticipating emerging environmental challenges and developing long-term practical solutions to address them. From helping Canadians recycle their batteries, to launching new programs for vapes, and preparing for the growing volume of e-mobility and electric vehicle batteries, our focus remains clear: making responsible recycling easy, accessible, and impactful."

The report also highlights the continued growth of Call2Recycle's national collection network and the strength of its partnerships with governments, producers, retailers, municipalities, recyclers, and consumers. Together, these collaborations are helping advance Canada's circular economy by recovering valuable materials, reducing waste, and ensuring products are responsibly managed at the end of their useful life.

As technology continues to evolve, Call2Recycle remains committed to developing innovative stewardship solutions that empower Canadians to participate in a more sustainable future.

To read the full 2025 Annual Report, visit call2recycle.ca

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, the organization manages several leading programs, including:

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Yukon, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta.

For more information, visit call2recycle.ca.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Media Contact: Camille Vandeerstraeten, Communications Director, Call2Recycle, Email: [email protected], Mobile: 416-738-4032