Innovation and Inspiration take centre stage at 2021 Technology Impact Awards

Sold-out and hosted in-person at Science World, the TIAs Gala celebrated the many innovators leading British Columbia's strong pandemic recovery

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Now in their 28th year, the Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) have never had more reasons to celebrate than they did last night.

Jill Tipping - BC Tech Association (CNW Group/BC Tech Association)

For one thing, the TIAs Gala returned to an in-person format while also broadcasting the event live to the tech community. It was truly a comeback for the ages, as the event attracted its highest attendance ever. "It was wonderful to come together as a community and experience the excitement and energy that erupts when hundreds of passionate people share their stories and successes," said Jill Tipping, TIAs co-host and President & CEO of the BC Tech Association (BC Tech).

BC Tech also brought together a number of community partners to bring the event to life, including Potluck Catering, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and Science World. "Many great innovators in the tech sector started their journeys by walking through our doors, and it was wonderful to be a part of the TIAs and to celebrate such impressive B.C. individuals and companies in tech" said Science World CEO, Tracy Redies.

Innovation and inspiration were the two themes of the 2021 TIAs, and through the evening's celebration 44 TIAs finalists across 11 categories were honoured. "Despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C.'s tech community has continued to find solutions and turn obstacles into opportunities," said Riaz Meghji, TIAs co-host and Human Connection Expert & Author of Every Conversation Counts. "The past year has shown that when faced with an obstacle, B.C.'s tech sector rises to the challenge and comes out stronger."

During the show, BC Tech also announced a new "Gamechanger – Climate Solutions" award for the 2022 TIAs in partnership with Vancity. The Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, led the announcement. "The Technology Impact Awards are a great opportunity to highlight innovation in B.C.'s tech sector that helps solve problems and creates new opportunities for people and business across our province," Minster Heyman remarked. "Finding technology solutions to the climate crisis is increasingly the focus of businesses and governments around the world."

The stage was set for an unforgettable evening – and the 11 TIAs winners did not disappoint:

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARD

Finalists: Canexia Health, Dapper Labs, FORM & TraceSafe

Winner: Dapper Labs

COMPANY OF THE YEAR – STARTUP AWARD

Finalists: ehsAI, Ideon, Live It Earth & Matidor

Winner: Matidor

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION AWARD

Finalists: Advanced Intelligent Systems, Boast.ai, HSBC Canada & Limage Media Group

Winner: Advanced Intelligent Systems

TECH CULTURE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Finalists: Freightera, Klue, Lumen5 & Rival

Winner: Klue

SPIRIT OF BC TECH – RESILIENCE AWARD

Finalists: Copperleaf, PressReader, Seaspan Shipyards, Thrive Health & Traction on Demand

Winner: Traction on Demand

COMPANY OF THE YEAR – GROWTH AWARD

Finalists: Acuva, Launchpad, PrecisionOS & Riipen

Winner: Launchpad

COMPANY OF THE YEAR – EXPORT AWARD

Finalists: Boast.ai, GeoComply Solutions, Invinity Energy Systems & LMI Technologies

Winner: LMI Technologies

COMPANY OF THE YEAR – SCALE AWARD

Finalists: Canalyst, East Side Games, Jane Software & Thinkific

Winner: Thinkific

GAMECHANGER - DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARD

Finalists: Broadband TV, Clio, East Side Games & STEMCELL Technologies

Winner: Broadband TV

PERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD

Finalists: Dr. Carl Hansen, Laurie Schultz & Hamed Shahbazi

Winner: Laurie Schultz

COMPANY OF THE YEAR – ANCHOR AWARD

Finalists: AbCellera, Absolute Software, Cymax Group & WELL Health

Winner: AbCellera

The TIAs Gala also honoured the partners and sponsors that make the awards possible every year. "This is the biggest fundraising event of the year for BC Tech, and it is essential to supporting the programs and activities we deliver to help tech companies grow and scale here in B.C.," Tipping said.

2021 TIAs sponsors include Platinum Sponsors CIBC & Telus, and Gold Sponsors Amazon & Finning Digital, as well as award sponsors Absolute, Accenture, Clio, Deloitte, Export Development Canada, MDA, Microsoft, Osler, PwC, SAP & Science World. Silver Sponsors Canaccord, Generac & Motion Metrics, and Bronze Sponsors Hudson Pacific, KPMG, Low Tide Properties & Vancity. Media partners BC Business, betakit, Business in Vancouver, DailyHive, Switchboard Public Relations, techcouver, Vancouver Tech Journal, Inventa & ProShow.

As part of the 2021 TIAs, BC Tech proudly announced the TIAs Scholarship recipients in August.

About the BC Tech Association

BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in British Columbia, and we're dedicated to turning startups into scaleups. Our work accelerates growth by helping members expand and diversify their talent pools, acquire new customers, and access capital. Tech is a key industry for B.C.'s future and builds resiliency in every sector. Today, every company is a tech company. To learn more, visit wearebctech.com.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Reid

T: 604-724-1242

E: [email protected]

SOURCE BC Tech Association