2024 Technology Impact Awards Celebrates Ambition and Innovation

The annual awards show announced 9 award winners and inducted 4 Innovators to the Hall of Fame

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) announced 9 companies as award winners and inducted 4 leaders into the Innovators Hall of Fame at the annual gala, hosted at Parq Vancouver.

"As British Columbia's largest member-led technology non-profit, BC Tech is proud to have played a part in the journey of so many BC tech icons and success stories. A huge congratulations to all of the 2024 TIAs winners and finalists who were recognized this evening," shared Jill Tipping, CEO and President of BC Tech.

Co-hosted by Jill Tipping, President & CEO of BC Tech, and media personality Kevin Lim, the 31st annual awards gala brought the tech community together to recognize the companies and individuals who have made it their mission to make BC the best place to grow and scale a tech company.

"The TIAs recognize the key role of innovation to BC's economy and the ambition that we can harness locally to drive innovation on a global scale," said Rich Osborn, BC Tech's Board Chair. "The annual gala is a moment for us to come together as an industry to recognize the companies and leaders who have enriched our ecosystem through their innovation and achievements!"

"We are also thankful for the tremendous support of our corporate partners," commented Tipping. "Their contributions are critical to supporting BC Tech programs to help more startups to scaleup into the anchor companies of tomorrow!"

The 2024 TIAs sponsors are Amazon, CIBC, the Province of BC, Digital, KPMG, BIV News, Hudson Pacific Properties, Electronic Arts, Accenture, Blakes, Clio, EDC, MDA Space, Osler, PwC, SAP, BFL Canada, KPU Melville School of Business, Launchpad, Low Tide Properties, Microsoft, Providence Health Care Ventures and YVR.

Innovators Hall of Fame:

2024 Inductees | Presented in partnership with the Province of BC & KPMG

Drs. Allen and Connie Eaves

Ray Walia

Boris Wertz

2024 TIAs Winners:

Company of the Year – Startup | Presented in partnership with Electronic Arts

Company of the Year – Growth | Presented in partnership with Osler

Company of the Year – Scale | Presented in partnership with Clio

Company of the Year – Anchor | Presented in partnership with Blakes

Gamechanger – Ambition | Presented in partnership with EDC

Gamechanger – Climate Leadership | Presented in partnership with MDA Space

Gamechanger – Diversity & Inclusion | Presented in partnership with PwC

Excellence in Company Culture | Presented in partnership with SAP

Excellence in Industry Innovation | Presented in partnership with Accenture

About the BC Tech Association

BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in British Columbia, and we're dedicated to turning startups into scaleups. Our work supports members to grow and diversify their talent pool, acquire new customers, access capital and accelerate their scaleup journey. Technology is a key industry for BC's future and builds resiliency in every industry. Today, every company is a tech company. To learn more, visit wearebctech.com.

