LAVAL, QC, July 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On July 22, 2021, as major activities and events are being rescheduled, DFense Fortress Inc., a Laval-based company, had a launch event to present its brand new product: an anti-ram vehicle barrier.

Resumption of activities: Heightened Security

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of several major events (sporting competitions, festivals, shows, government summits, etc.), many of which are being rescheduled to be held in the months and years to come. Even with all the precautions taken by these types of events' organizers, the risk of attack is unfortunately always there. With its brand new product, DFense Fortress wants to partner with promoters to keep event-goers safe. In addition to deterring malevolent individuals, anti-ram vehicle barriers provide quick access of emergency vehicles responding to an incident.

"Like everyone else, my team and I are saddened by the attacks happening everywhere around the world. Thanks to our barriers, we offer an alternative to outdoor event promoters to ensure the safety of all those who could be on site. This product will definitely help to reduce vehicle ramming incidents, a type of attack that is sadly becoming increasingly widespread, says John Graziadei, President of DFense Fortress.

A first in North America

Inspired by European barriers, the company's founders worked very hard to improve the product, making it 100% Canadian and adaptable to many types of situations. In addition to being scalable, removable and easy to install, DFense Fortress's product makes it possible to stop a vehicle within just a few metres.

"This is a real step forward in the North American security environment," declares Sylvain Cloutier, Director of Business Development at DFense Fortress. To mainly assist outdoor event organizers, municipalities, police services, national defence and public safety, barriers are a major asset in providing a security perimeter. "People's safety should be the priority at major events and DFense Fortress is pleased to offer a quality product that can play a major role in our society," notes Mr. Cloutier.

