Innomar Strategies Adds Chronically Simple App to its Portfolio of Digital Solutions

Chronically Simple is a digital health offering designed for patients, by a patient

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- Innomar Strategies (Innomar), Canada's leading specialty pharmaceuticals service provider and a part of AmerisourceBergen, today announced the addition of Chronically Simple, a secure web-based service and mobile application that is designed to meet the complex needs of patients with chronic illnesses and ongoing health challenges, to its portfolio of digital solutions. Chronically Simple will add to Innomar's robust digital offerings that enhance the patient journey and simplify their experience.

Chronically Simple is a healthcare app, designed to help patients manage their appointments, their interactions with healthcare providers and all the administration that comes along their patient journey as they manage their chronic disease. Innomar's acquisition of Chronically Simple is part of the company's continued focus on offering simple and streamlined solutions that empower patients and care teams and build connections in healthcare.

Kristy Dickinson founded Chronically Simple after being diagnosed with a chronic illness. Through her experience as a mother and a patient navigating the healthcare system, she felt there was a gap and this app was developed to meet that gap. "After being diagnosed with a chronic illness, my life changed instantly. I was overwhelmed by all the paperwork, keeping track of appointments and staying in contact with my healthcare providers. There was a period in my life where I had binders of medical information that I took to every appointment. I knew there had to be a better way, so I set out to create an app to help me manage my healthcare so that I could be there for my family. Now, as a part of Innomar, Chronically Simple will be able to evolve and scale to support more patients as they manage their individual journeys," said Dickinson.

Chronically Simple allows patients to keep their medical information at their fingertips and share it with appropriate care team members. The app eases the administrative burden of chronic illness, streamlining the organization of and secure access to a patient's medical records, diagnostic images and test results while also offering helpful features such as appointment reminders, "day-at-a-glance" calendars, and the ability to link healthcare provider details with associated check-ups or prescriptions. Chronically Simple also includes medication and health-related expense trackers, which can be critical for tax purposes.

"At Innomar, we believe in patient-centric healthcare, and Chronically Simple puts the power in the hands of the patient," said Guy Payette, President of Innomar. "We are committed to investing in innovative digital tools that help optimize outcomes, and Chronically Simple does just that through an easy-to-use mobile interface. We look forward to launching Chronically Simple as part of our AvidityHealth solutions. AvidityHealth is an innovation connector, with a suite of solutions that make it easier for physicians to interact with patient support programs, provide efficiencies for payers, engage patients through digital tools and use data analytics to support timely patient access to medication."

Patients can subscribe to "Chronically Simple" services online (chronicallysimple.com) or by downloading the application through the App Store or Google Play. For more information about Innomar, please visit www.innomarstrategies.com.

About Innomar Strategies

Innomar Strategies, a part of AmerisourceBergen, is the leading patient support provider in the Canadian specialty biopharmaceutical market. We deliver end-to-end commercialization solutions to improve product access, increase supply chain efficiency and enhance patient care. Strategic consulting, patient support programs, nursing, and clinical services, and specialty pharmacy and logistics are just a few of our key areas of specialization. We partner closely with manufacturers, healthcare providers, pharmacies and payers to ensure patients have consistent and reliable access to specialty medication. With our integrated approach and commitment to best-in-class care, Innomar Strategies helps navigate the patient journey to optimize health outcomes. Visit us at www.innomarstrategies.com.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services, and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 21,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $160 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com.

