Inno-centre welcomes Yasmine Abdelfadel as its new Communications Director

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Inno-centre is pleased to announce the appointment of Yasmine Abdelfadel as Communications Director. Her assignment will be to help promote the organization, its activities and its successes. For Claude Martel, the President of Inno-centre, Abdelfadel's arrival "will definitely help raise awareness of the impact of our services on our clients, partners and public authorities."

As a communications and public affairs professional, Abdelfadel has acquired experience in government relations, public relations and media relations. Holding a degree in political science, she has acted in turn as a political advisor, press agent and spokesperson for various provincial ministries, as well as cabinet head for the president of the Chambre des notaires du Québec.

"I am delighted to join the Inno-centre team. Inno-centre makes an important contribution to Québec's economic ecosystem, and I want to help it provide its services because they really make a difference in the everyday life of businesses here!" stated Abdelfadel.

Inno-centre: unique support for growing, innovative SMEs

For the past 30 years, Inno-centre has offered consulting services to innovative SMEs at every stage of their development. The company's team is made up of over 110 consultants who serve businesses all over Quebec from offices in Quebec City and Montreal. Recognized as one of the most important and innovative accelerator and consulting firms in Quebec and Canada, Inno-centre relies on a seasoned team with expertise in a wide range of industries to support the growth projects of Quebec and Canadian businesses.

