LONGUEUIL, QC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to publish its 2022 Sustainability Report which outlines the Corporation's commitment to improving its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance while continuing to grow responsibly.

"Our ESG performance is a pillar of our business strategy, and we will continue to put People, our Planet and Prosperity at the centre of everything that we do," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "More than ever, being a responsible corporate citizen drives Innergex's daily activities. In 2022, we made a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, strengthened our corporate governance with a focus on ESG issues, increased our impact in communities through our volunteering program, and improved diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts through several new initiatives. As Innergex remains on its path of sustainable growth, we will continue to be driven by the values that have brought us more than three decades of success. I remain heartened by the opportunities that lie ahead and believe that we have proven when we all work together for a common goal, anything is achievable."

Innergex's sustainability commitments and disclosures are guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UNSDGs") and aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"), and the Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP"). In November 2022, Innergex also released its first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") aligned Climate Assessment Report. Innergex's commitment to improving its ESG performance has earned it a 2nd place ranking in the Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens List, and a position on the Clean 200 list for the first time.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 87 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,694 MW (gross 4,244 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 159 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 11 solar facilities and 1 battery energy storage facility. Innergex also holds interests in 11 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 696 MW (gross 733 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 605 MWh, 5 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 8,701 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

