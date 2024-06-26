Innergex Proudly Among Canada's Best Corporate Citizens for a Third Consecutive Year

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") proudly continues its streak as a leader in corporate responsibility, securing a position in the Top 5 for the third consecutive year in Corporate Knights magazine's 2024 ranking of Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. The annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance recognizes Canadian corporations that conduct a more humane form of capitalism, prioritizing people and planet, and transforming business into a force for good.

"Securing a place in the Top 5 of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens for the third consecutive year reflects Innergex's unwavering commitment to sustainable investments, social responsibility, and ethical leadership," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "Sustainability drives everything we do at Innergex. I am proud of how we are leading the transition to a clean economy while honouring our commitment to responsible growth. Together with Indigenous and local communities, we will continue to drive positive change, shaping a sustainable future for generations to come."

Innergex's sustainability commitments and disclosures are guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UNSDGs") and aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"), and the Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP"). On April 5, 2024, Innergex published its 2023 ESG Report which outlines the Corporation's commitment to improving its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance while continuing to grow responsibly. In November 2022, Innergex also released its first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") aligned Climate Assessment Report. In addition to today's recognition from Corporate Knights, Innergex's commitment to improving its ESG performance has also earned it a Bronze Parity Certification by Women in Governance and a place on Report on Business magazine's Women Lead Here list.

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens represent the gold standard for corporate sustainability leadership in Canada. To determine the ranking, all Canadian publicly traded, privately owned and Crown corporations with gross annual revenues of at least $1 billion were analyzed against Canadian and global industry peers on a suite of 25 quantitative key performance indicators. The methodology can be found here.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. is a leading sustainable-economy media and research B Corp committed to advancing a sustainable economy that supports both people and the planet. Since 2002, Corporate Knights has published an award-winning quarterly magazine. It is distributed in The Globe and Mail, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. With a circulation of more than 126,000, Corporate Knights magazine is the most prominent publication dedicated to advancing a sustainable economy. The Corporate Knights research division produces global sustainability rankings, research reports and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Its flagship ranking is the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, released each year during the World Economic Forum.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 88 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,375 MW (gross 4,328 MW), including 41 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 9 solar facilities and 3 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 13 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 930 MW (gross 1,281 MW), 3 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 9,912 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows and provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital.

To learn more, visit innergex.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For information : Innergex Renewable Energy Inc, Karine Vachon, Senior Director - Communications and ESG, +1 438 887-0912, [email protected], www.innergex.com