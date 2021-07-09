Increases Innergex's net installed capacity by 83.4 MW

Addition of 83 employees based in Chile to the Innergex team

to the Innergex team Reinforces Innergex's commitment to increasing its foothold in the Latin American renewable energy sector

LONGUEUIL, QC, July 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") has become the sole owner of the Chilean renewable energy company Energía Llaima SpA ("Energía Llaima") by acquiring the remaining 50% interest in Energía Llaima for an aggregate consideration of US$71.35 million (CAN$89.4 million). Following the transaction, Innergex has now interests in and operates three hydro facilities in Chile with a gross installed capacity of 152 MW, a solar thermal facility with a gross installed capacity of 34 MW, as well as several projects in the development or prospective stages. It also manages operations at the Salvador solar farm which was already wholly owned by Innergex.

"Chile has set itself ambitious climate targets that will drive exciting development opportunities for Innergex. By now pairing Innergex resources with the local savoir-faire of Energía Llaima, we are well-positioned to play a larger role in the country's clean energy transition," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "Innergex has major growth ambitions internationally and Latin America represents an attractive market for us. This strengthening of our position in Chile is therefore perfectly in line with our long-term development strategy, as this foothold in the region will expand our reach to neighboring energy markets throughout South America."

Innergex completed the acquisition by issuing to Energía Llaima's shareholders 4,048,215 Innergex common shares at a price of CAN$22.09 per share representing a 10-day volume weighted average price.

As previously stated, the Investor Rights Agreement between Innergex and Hydro-Québec gives preferential and annual subscription rights to Hydro-Québec. In order for Hydro-Québec to maintain its 19.9% ownership, Innergex has issued 1,148,050 common shares to Hydro-Québec by means of a private placement for a total consideration of CAN$25.3 million.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 76 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 2,831 MW (gross 3,701 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 33 wind farms and six solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in 9 projects under development, three of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 591 MW (gross 623 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totalling 6,935 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

To inform readers of the Corporation's future prospects, this press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Information"), including the Corporation's projected financial performance, power production, prospective projects, successful development, construction and financing of the projects under construction and the advanced stage prospective projects, sources and impact of funding, project acquisitions, execution of non-recourse project-level financing (including the timing and amount thereof), and strategic, operational and financial benefits and accretion expected to result from such acquisitions, business strategy, future development and growth prospects (including expected growth opportunities under the Strategic Alliance with Hydro-Québec), business integration, governance, business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking Information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "approximately", "may", "will", "could", "believes", "expects", "intends", "should", "would", "plans", "potential", "project", "anticipates", "estimates", "scheduled" or "forecasts", or other comparable terms that state that certain events will or will not occur. It represents the projections and expectations of the Corporation relating to future events or results as of the date of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information includes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of securities laws, including information regarding the Corporation's expected production, the estimated project costs, projected revenues, projected Revenues Proportionate, projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected Adjusted EBITDA Proportionate, Projected Free Cash Flow, Projected Free Cash Flow per Share and intention to pay dividend quarterly, the estimated project size, costs and schedule, including obtainment of permits, start of construction, work conducted and start of commercial operation for Development Projects and Prospective Projects, the Corporation's intent to submit projects under Requests for Proposals and other statements that are not historical facts. Such information is intended to inform readers of the potential financial impact of expected results, of the expected commissioning of Development Projects, of the potential financial impact of completed and future acquisitions, and of the Corporation's ability to sustain current dividends and to fund its growth. Such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking Information is based on certain key assumptions made by Innergex, including, without restrictions, assumptions concerning project performance, economic, financial and financial market conditions, expectations and assumptions concerning availability of capital resources and timely performance by third-parties of contractual obligations, receipt of regulatory approvals and the divestiture of select assets. Although Innergex believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, under the current circumstances, readers are cautioned not to rely unduly on this forward-looking information as no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and Innergex does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, unless so required by law.

For more information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed, implied or presented by the forward-looking information or on the principal assumptions used to derive this information, please refer to the "Forward-Looking Information" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Non-IFRS measures

Some measures referred to in this press release are not recognized measures under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to those presented by other issuers. Innergex believes that these indicators are important, as they provide management and the reader with additional information about the Corporation's production and cash generation capabilities, its ability to sustain current dividends and dividend increases and its ability to fund its growth. These indicators also facilitate the comparison of results over different periods. Innergex's share of Revenues of joint ventures and associates, Revenues Proportionate, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Proportionate, Adjusted EBITDA Proportionate Margin, Innergex's share of Adjusted EBITDA of joint ventures and associates, Adjusted Net Loss, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Payout Ratio and Adjusted Payout Ratio are not measures recognized by IFRS and have no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

