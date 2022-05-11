INNERGEX ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR ELECTION RESULTS

LONGUEUIL, QC, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 4, 2022 were elected as directors of the Corporation.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot for the election of directors, which was held during the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on May 10, 2022 are as follows:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Daniel Lafrance 144,965,034 99.91 % 135,052 0.09 % Ross J. Beaty 144,954,393 99.90 % 145,693 0.10 % Pierre G. Brodeur 143,639,430 98.99 % 1,460,656 1.01 % Nathalie Francisci 143,220,978 98.70 % 1,879,108 1.30 % Richard Gagnon 143,356,568 98.80 % 1,743,518 1.20 % Michel Letellier 143,812,979 99.11 % 1,287,007 0.89 % Dalton McGuinty 144,387,142 99.51 % 712,944 0.49 % Monique Mercier 142,663,977 98.32 % 2,436,109 1.68 % Ouma Sananikone 142,773,359 98.40 % 2,326,627 1.60 % Louis Veci 143,591,237 98.96 % 1,508,049 1.04 %

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the annual general meeting of shareholders will be filed with the regulatory authorities shortly.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

