EDMONTON, AB, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Initia Real Estate's Realtors understand the importance of giving back to their community. With that, Initia Real Estate has partnered with Canadian Blood Services to allow its Realtors across Canada to donate a portion of their commissions to the organization. Initia Real Estate's brokers also champion their agents to donate blood as part of this initiative, making this partnership a multifaceted approach for Initia Real Estate's Realtors to support Canadian Blood Services. The next time you see a for sale or for lease sign sporting the Initia Real Estate x Canadian Blood Services sign hanger, you will know that listing Realtor is making all the difference for patients across the country and in their own communities.

Founder and Managing Director of Initia Real Estate, Jonathan Yu, states, "this is the first step in building a long lasting and meaningful partnership with Canadian Blood Services. Our Realtors and myself have been looking for a good way to give back for quite some time, and while there have been other opportunities, we felt that a partnership with Canadian Blood Services was the perfect fit." In addition he states, "as we begin to develop this partnership, we look forward to establishing various initiatives across our offices in Canada to bring awareness to the importance of blood donations."

Initia Real Estate is a full service Canadian-based real estate company with operations that span across Canada and Mexico. Founded in 2016, Initia Real Estate was formed with the goal of making business simpler for agents, while providing agents with the resources they need to succeed. Through fee transparency, and the provision of marketing and training resources, Initia Real Estate empowers its agents to achieve their maximum potential. The success of Initia Real Estate is rooted in the success of the brokerage's agents. Initia Real Estate presents an innovative business model that is built on partnership-focused relationships with its agents. To learn more about Initia Real Estate, please visit www.initia.ca.

To donate please go to Donate: Find a donor centre | MyAccount (blood.ca)

