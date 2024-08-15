INITIA Real Estate Partners with Fable to Elevate the Homeownership Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - INITIA Real Estate, a leading name in the Canadian real estate market, is excited to announce its latest partnership with Fable, a brand celebrated for its beautifully crafted and sustainable home products. This partnership marks a significant step forward in INITIA's ongoing mission to enhance the homeownership journey by offering clients and Realtors access to premium, thoughtfully curated products.

A Partnership Rooted in Community

INITIA Real Estate x Fable (CNW Group/Initia Real Estate)

For INITIA Real Estate, building and fostering a sense of community has always been at the heart of its business. This partnership with Fable underscores INITIA Real Estate's commitment to creating meaningful connections—not just between Realtors and clients, but within the broader community. By aligning with brands that share a dedication to quality, sustainability, and design, INITIA aims to offer more than just a transaction; they aim to deliver an experience that resonates long after the keys are handed over.

"Similar to our partnership with Canadian Blood Services, our relationship with Fable is more than just a partnership; it's a reflection of our values," said Jonathan Yu, Founder and Managing Director of INITIA Real Estate. "We believe that the spaces where people live should feel welcoming and personal, and the gifts we give our clients should reflect that same warmth. By teaming up with Fable, we are able to offer our Realtors and clients access to products that not only enhance their homes but also foster a deeper connection to their community."

Exclusive Benefits for INITIA Realtors and Clients

Through the launch of its online store and partnerships, INITIA Real Estate is able to reward its Realtors and their clients with exclusive offers and access to exclusive products which includes products by Fable. Items have been carefully selected for their quality and design, making them ideal gifts and products for new homeowners. Additionally, Fable is participating in INITIA's WELCOME HOME program, offering home buyers a complimentary gift with purchase to celebrate their new beginning.

The Fable collection with INITIA features a range of Fable's best-selling products, including the stoneware Dinnerware Set, the elegant Nested Serving Bowls, chic Glassware Sets, and versatile Serving Board Sets, all of which are perfect to add a touch of luxury and sophistication to any home.

Looking Ahead

INITIA Real Estate remains dedicated to building relationships that go beyond real estate transactions. By partnering with brands like Fable, INITIA Real Estate continues to strengthen its community ties, offering added value to its network of realtors and clients alike. This collaboration is just one of many initiatives planned to enrich the homeownership experience and foster a sense of belonging within the communities INITIA Real Estate serves.

For more information about the INITIA x Fable partnership, please visit www.initia.ca

About INITIA Real Estate

INITIA Real Estate is a full service Canadian-based real estate company with operations that span across Canada and Mexico. Founded in 2016, INITIA Real Estate was formed with the goal of making business simpler for agents, while providing agents with the resources they need to succeed. Through fee transparency, and the provision of marketing and training resources, INITIA Real Estate empowers its agents to achieve their maximum potential. The success of INITIA Real Estate is rooted in the success of the brokerage's agents. INITIA Real Estate presents an innovative business model that is built on partnership-focused relationships with its agents. To learn more about INITIA Real Estate, please visit www.INITIA.ca.

About Fable

Fable is a lifestyle brand known for its beautifully designed, sustainably sourced home products. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Fable creates timeless pieces that bring a sense of style and comfort to every home.

