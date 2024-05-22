INITIA Real Estate's Expansion to Fraser Valley Complete

INITIA Expands its reach to Fraser Valley – additional offices to come.

EDMONTON, AB, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - On the heels of its successful expansion to Red Deer, Alberta, INITIA Real Estate, known for focusing on REALTOR® success and branding in the real estate industry, has officially expanded its reach to Fraser Valley, British Columbia.

"There has been a lot of demand from REALTORS®, for us to expand to Fraser Valley and, with this, we are able to properly offer our unique model to REALTORS® in the Fraser Valley area," said Jonathan Yu, the Founder and Managing Director of INITIA Real Estate. "We have begun a stronger push into the British Columbia market for REALTORS® and consumers alike and we look forward to REALTORS® being able to experience the value and power of investing in their businesses and brands." He adds, "What makes this even more fitting is that we are hosting our annual INITI8™ conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre this year, which shows our dedication to growing the British Columbia market."

INITIA Real Estate plans a continued push into the Canadian market with additional location announcements in the coming months.

INITI8 2024

INITI8™ is an annual conference hosted by INITIA Real Estate, where REALTORS® get together and learn from industry experts, celebrate achievements, network, and have fun. INITI8 2024 will be held on October 19th, 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre with thise year's focus being on Accelerating Business Growth.

INITIA has started announcing keynote and feature speakers for the event which thus far includes Darrell Kopke, known as one of the founding members of Lululemon Athletica, and Jamie Banfield, an award-winning residential designer.

For more information about INITI8 2024, please visit www.INITIA.ca.

INITI8 2023 was held in Toronto, Ontario, and featured keynote speaker, Julie Kim, as well as talks from industry experts including Dean Wilkinson, CIBC Capital Markets Real Estate Equity Analyst, and Michael Sager, Deputy CIO of CIBC.

INITIA Real Estate is a full service Canadian-based real estate company with operations that span across Canada and Mexico. Founded in 2016, INITIA Real Estate was formed with the goal of making business simpler for agents, while providing agents with the resources they need to succeed. Through fee transparency, and the provision of marketing and training resources, INITIA Real Estate empowers its agents to achieve their maximum potential. The success of INITIA Real Estate is rooted in the success of the brokerage's agents. INITIA Real Estate presents an innovative business model that is built on partnership-focused relationships with its agents. To learn more about INITIA Real Estate, please visit www.INITIA.ca.

