INITIA Real Estate Launches the INITIA Academy

EDMONTON, AB, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - With the goal of further empowering Realtors with the latest tools and resources to succeed, INITIA Real Estate has introduced the INITIA Academy – an online educational platform that allows INITIA Realtors access to the latest information and educational resources.

Designed specifically and exclusively for INITIA Realtors, this educational platform has material customized for the region in which each INITIA Realtor is located. In addition, the Academy's materials focus on areas that help Realtors at any stage of their careers succeed.

"Our team has worked extremely hard on building this amazing platform," says Founder and Managing Director, Jonathan Yu. When building out this platform, I really wanted to focus on the areas that will help our Realtors succeed and grow their careers, businesses, and personal brands. With the launch of this platform, we are able to address things such as how to fill out paperwork for transactions but, at the same time, we have guidance from experts in their respective fields on aspects such as marketing and financing. I am very proud of this platform and proud of the execution by our team."

With the INITIA Academy, INITIA Realtors can access a growing library of educational videos, webinars, and resources and access the information they need any time they need it - making a significant difference in their careers. More information on INITIA Academy can be found at https://academy.initia.ca/

INITIA Real Estate is a full service Canadian-based real estate company with operations that span across Canada and Mexico. Founded in 2016, INITIA Real Estate was formed with the goal of making business simpler for agents, while providing agents with the resources they need to succeed. Through fee transparency, and the provision of marketing and training resources, INITIA Real Estate empowers its agents to achieve their maximum potential. The success of INITIA Real Estate is rooted in the success of the brokerage's agents. INITIA Real Estate presents an innovative business model that is built on partnership-focused relationships with its agents. To learn more about INITIA Real Estate, please visit www.INITIA.ca.

