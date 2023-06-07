Initia Real Estate Launches Technology-Driven Real Estate App

EDMONTON, AB, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Initia Real Estate, a leading Canadian real estate company, has officially launched its new, technology driven, iOS and Android App aimed at revolutionizing the way clients and their Realtors locate, buy and sell homes. The Initia Real Estate app offers real-time property listing information for markets in which Initia Real Estate operates, including Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Mexico. This app empowers consumers and clients the power to make informed decisions about the biggest investment they often make – their home. In addition, the app allows clients and their Initia Realtor to communicate directly through the app and to share property information.

Founder and Managing Director of Initia Real Estate, Jonathan Yu, states, "this app has been in the works for a while, and we felt that it was the time to bring more information to our clients and allow them to streamline the communication process with their Initia Realtor. In addition, this app is a game-changer for our Realtors as it gives them tools and technology that will help elevate their businesses to the next level. This is an initiative fully funded by Initia Real Estate and does not cost our agents any added fees or costs, which was extremely important to me, as Initia Real Estate is all about supporting our Realtors and helping grow their businesses."

Initia Real Estate is a full service Canadian real estate company with operations that span across Canada and Mexico. Founded in 2016, Initia Real Estate was formed with the goal of making business simpler for agents, while providing agents with the resources they need to succeed. Through fee transparency, and the provision of marketing and training resources, Initia Real Estate empowers its agents to achieve their maximum potential. The success of Initia Real Estate is rooted in the success of the brokerage's agents. Initia Real Estate presents an innovative business model that is built on partnership-focused relationships with its agents. To learn more about Initia Real Estate, please visit www.initia.ca.

For further information: 780-705-5393