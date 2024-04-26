INITIA Real Estate Expands in Alberta

Company furthers expansion with more offices to come in Canada and Internationally

EDMONTON, AB, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - INITIA Real Estate, known for focusing on REALTOR® success and branding in the real estate industry, has announced that it has expanded its footprint in Alberta and Canada, and is now operating in Red Deer, Alberta. This marks INITIA Real Estate's third office in Alberta and seventh in Canada, and follows the launch of successful offices in Sarnia and London, Ontario.

Initia Real Estate Red Deer / www.initia.ca (CNW Group/Initia Real Estate)

"REALTORS® are beginning to realize the importance of building and investing in their own brands, and this is why I launched INITIA Real Estate. I want them to invest in themselves rather than paying high monthly fees and office fees," said Jonathan Yu, the Founder and Managing Director of INITIA Real Estate. "Alberta has been an important part of our operations, and Red Deer was the next logical step in the expansion of these operations. We look forward to welcoming REALTORS® to the INITIA family and we look forward to seeing them experience the power of investing in their own businesses and brands."

Now operating in Red Deer, INITIA has also announced plans for further offices in the coming months, to continue increasing its footprint in Canada and internationally.

INITIA Real Estate is a full service Canadian-based real estate company with operations that span across Canada and Mexico. Founded in 2016, INITIA Real Estate was formed with the goal of making business simpler for agents, while providing agents with the resources they need to succeed. Through fee transparency, and the provision of marketing and training resources, INITIA Real Estate empowers its agents to achieve their maximum potential. The success of INITIA Real Estate is rooted in the success of the brokerage's agents. INITIA Real Estate presents an innovative business model that is built on partnership-focused relationships with its agents. To learn more about INITIA Real Estate, please visit www.INITIA.ca.

SOURCE Initia Real Estate

For further information: Initia Real Estate, 780-705-5393