Initia Real Estate Continues Growth, Opens New Office in Bajio, Mexico

EDMONTON, AB, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Initia Real Estate, a leading Canadian real estate company, will celebrate the opening of its newest office located in Bajio Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. The new office will offer Bajio area homebuyers and sellers an increased level of service and convenience in their real estate transaction needs. In addition, this new office allows our Realtors to work more closely with partner developers and builders.

The grand opening will be held on April 21st at ValCo Asador (Blvd. Campestre 2732, Cañada del Refugio, 37358 León), and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The company's leadership team, Realtors, and staff will be looking forward to hosting guests from the community.

"This expansion allows us to continue expanding our reach in Mexico and further our relationships with the country's top developers and builders. The Guanajuato region is extremely popular among Canadians moving to Mexico and we are proud to be able to offer our services in Mexico to not only a greater portion of Canadians but also a greater portion of Mexicans who are interested in buying, selling, or leasing," said Jonathan Yu, Managing Director of Initia Real Estate.

Greg Rivera, Managing Broker of Initia Real Estate Mexico adds, "this was a natural progression for us and we are proud to be opening our newest office in Mexico. It has been a few short months since announcing our first office in Mexico City and we will continue this push into new regions. The domestic market has been strong for us but investors coming from Canada has been strong as well with referrals coming from our team of Realtors in Canada."

Initia Real Estate is a full service Canadian real estate company with operations that span across Canada and Mexico. Founded in 2016, Initia Real Estate was formed with the goal of making business simpler for agents, while providing agents with the resources they need to succeed. Through fee transparency, and the provision of marketing and training resources, Initia Real Estate empowers its agents to achieve their fullest potential. The success of Initia Real Estate is rooted in the success of the brokerage's agents. Initia Real Estate presents an innovative business model that focuses on partnership-focused relationships with its agents. To learn more about Initia Real Estate, please visit www.initia.ca.

SOURCE Initia Real Estate

For further information: Media Contact: 780-705-5393