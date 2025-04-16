Combining anti-capitalist satire and psychological horror, this interactive thriller offers a narrative adventure where every choice can change your story.

MONTREAL, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Developer Affordance Studio, literary publisher Éditions Alto and Finnegan Motors are delivering something innovative with Inhuman Resources. Your protagonist is hired by SMYRNACORP, an understaffed firm that supposedly specializes in cutting-edge human resource solutions. While everything seems perfectly normal at first glance, players will soon discover that upper management's true goals are far more morbid than running a recruitment service.

By solving cryptic riddles, you'll uncover incriminating evidence to nip the company's ambitions in the bud. You'll need to, among other things, alter video footage, make difficult choices, secretly hack your colleagues' computers and crack secret codes in order to uncover the darker truth lurking at the heart of this megalomaniacal megacorporation. Can you escape the depths of SMYRNACORP with your sanity intact?

A choose-your-own-adventure saga

Inhuman Resources stands out thanks to its multiple branching story paths. Over the course of play, your decisions will affect the outcome of various events and, among other things, upgrade your playable employee's unique abilities. Plus, by acquiring secret items, you'll unlock even more potential choices to affect the story's outcomes. Each decision will, in turn, lead to countless other decisions in turn, allowing players to shape a journey that is uniquely their own.

Boldly exploring uncommon themes for the medium, the title combines dark humor, body horror and suspenseful scenes to create something reminiscent of the best televised thrillers out there. "Similar to shows like Lost or Severance, you'll be getting answers to your questions, but they'll inevitably lead to even more questions down the line," explained Antoine Tanguay, founder of Éditions Alto publishing.

This interactive novel allows players to embody the protagonist of a non-linear, Kafkaesque story, where hundreds of different branching paths can lead to multiple possible endings. "Players are hungry for games like these, where choices carry actual weight and where the story keeps them hooked until the very end," says Pascal Nataf, co-founder of Affordance Studio. More than just an intriguing game, Inhuman Resources aims to be a 'literary machination' on the horrors of bureaucracy.

For video game veterans and newcomers alike

Regarding accessibility, Inhuman Resources requires no sharp reflexes, manual dexterity, or familiarity with controllers. It's playable with just two fingers, whether on PC or mobile devices. Seasoned readers will therefore have no trouble following the unfolding action, while experienced players will find plentiful opportunities to meaningfully interact with the narrative. With no barrier to entry, anyone can easily take part in the experience.

Inhuman Resources is available for PC and Mac on the Steam digital storefront for 14,99$, and will also be available for mobile devices via iOS or Google Play for 7,99 $. The game studio collective-slash-incubator Indie Asylum also closely collaborated with Affordance and Alto during the course of development.

Both the studio and the publisher produced Inhuman Resources under the label Finnegan Motors. After creating more than 20 games and publishing over 200 books respectively, both groups have more than two decades of narrative successes under their belts. Finnegan Motors is the result of Affordance's experience in overcoming the challenges associated to story-driven game development, as well as the unexpected meeting between literature and technology that Alto seeks to facilitate.

Game : Inhuman Resources

Developer : Finnegan Motors

Publisher : Indie Asylum

Release Date : April 16th, 2025

Platforms : PC and Mac (via Steam) et mobile devices (via iOS and Google Play)

Price : $14,99 (PC and Mac) et $7,99 (mobile)

Website : finneganmotors.com

