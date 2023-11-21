Expanding its decades of supplying the highest quality hockey pucks and licensed products to professional hockey leagues.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Inglasco Inc., a leading North American sports licensing company and the world's largest hockey puck supplier today announced a partnership with the newly formed Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). This partnership positions Inglasco Inc. as the exclusive supplier of all on-ice, warm-up, practice and game hockey pucks for the PWHL. Inglasco will leverage their vast distribution and retail channels in offering an array of PWHL branded hockey pucks as well as a robust selection of PWHL licensed merchandise.

"Just as every player strives for the utmost precision in their shot, we strive for the utmost precision in crafting every Inglasco puck that hits the ice," commented Anthony Fisher, Chief Executive Officer, Inglasco Inc. "We are honoured to be an integral partner of the PWHL as they showcase professional women's hockey at the highest level, making history on the ice while shaping the future of the game we love."

"Choosing Inglasco as our exclusive puck supplier was driven by their excellent reputation," commented Chelsea Purcell, Sr. Director, Corporate Partnerships, PWHL. "However, it was also a strategic decision. Partnering with Inglasco allows us to engage with our fan base through their licensing expertise in bringing PWHL branded products to market."

ABOUT INGLASCO

Operating from Sherbrooke, Quebec for over four decades, Inglasco is known for quality and reliability of their licensed and custom promotional merchandise, as well as being the #1 supplier of ice hockey pucks and the exclusive hockey puck supplier to the NHL, AHL, ECHL and now the PWHL. With Inglasco's acquisition of The Sports Vault last April, they count among their licenses the NHL, AHL, ECHL, PWHL, Hockey Canada, USA Hockey, NFL, MLB, NBA, CFL, NCAA and Canada Soccer.

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of three teams in Canada and three teams in the United States, each with rosters that feature the best women's hockey players in the world. The league conducted its inaugural 2023 PWHL Draft In Toronto, Ontario on September 18, 2023. Puck drop is slated for January 2024 with the inaugural regular season consisting of 24 games.

