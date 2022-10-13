OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ingenium Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board of directors following the 2022 annual general meeting. Adam Miron and Jessica Strauss join the multidisciplinary team of Canadians who bring deep experience in science, technology, innovation and philanthropy to their governance roles with the Ingenium Foundation.

An image of Jessica Strauss with graphical imagery of the Ingenium Foundation. (CNW Group/Ingenium) An image of Adam Miron with graphical imagery of the Ingenium Foundation. (CNW Group/Ingenium)

The new appointments to the board will join Angela Bishop, Christine Gervais (Vice-Chair), Gilles LeVasseur (Chair) and Reyhaneh Sayfi on the Ingenium Foundations Board of Directors. Together they will continue the important work of advancing the foundations principles of ingenuity, accessibility, inclusion and sustainability, and its mission to empower Canada's science educators, advocates and future innovators.

The Ingenium Foundation is thrilled to welcome Jessica and Adam to the board and adding their expertise and knowledge as it works to amplify Ingenium's mission. Ingenium Foundation is dedicated to celebrating our country's rich history of scientific discoveries and works to support Ingenium's three museums; the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum.

Jessica Strauss - MBA, M.FIN (OTTAWA, ON)

Jessica Strauss has a background and expertise in behavioural economics, risk thinking, and foresight methodologies. In her current role as Manager within the Resilience and Economic Integration Division at Public Safety Canada, Jessica`s work is focused on anticipatory disaster financing. Jessica received her MBA from the Yale School of Management and holds an undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a Masters in Finance from New York University.

Adam Miron, LL.B. hon (OTTAWA, ON)

Adam Miron, Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, is an entrepreneur, bestselling author, University Entrepreneur-in-Residence, and business advisor dedicated to innovation and mentorship. He has started more than 15 businesses, including iPolitics, a national digital newspaper, which was sold to the Toronto Star in 2018, and co-founded cannabis company, HEXO, which grew into a multi-billion-dollar company.

About the Ingenium Foundation

The Ingenium Foundation is a national, non-profit organization that fundraises for Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation. The Ingenium Foundation works closely with philanthropic supporters and organizations in order to ensure the greatest level of access to Ingenium's museums, exhibitions, collection and national programs. Our supporters are passionate about science and believe scientific understanding and inspired innovators are critical in growing a happy, healthy and prosperous Canada.

SOURCE Ingenium

