Ingenium acquires de Havilland Buffalo CC-115

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation is proud to announce the acquisition of the de Havilland Canada Buffalo CC-115 with tail number 452 from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). This historically significant aircraft will be welcomed into Ingenium's extensive aviation collection and displayed in the Reserve Hangar at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum.

The Buffalo is representative of both the technological developments of the time, and de Havilland Canada's legacy of designing short takeoff and landing airplanes for Canada's harsh climate.

The Buffalo CC-115 tail number 452 at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. (CNW Group/Ingenium)

Fifteen CC-115 Buffalo aircraft were procured by the RCAF between June 1967 and December 1968 to provide medium tactical transportation, and later, search and rescue services. This exciting transfer is further marked by the fact that this aircraft was used in The SWINTER (The Servicewomen in Non-Traditional Environments and Roles) Aircrew Trials held between 1979 and 1985 - the first time that women were allowed to serve as pilots, navigators, and flight engineers in the Canadian Armed Forces. The Buffalo serves as material culture evidence in gender history, participation in United Missions in the Middle East and Africa, and search and rescue operations. This particular aircraft made the last operational flight of any CC-115 on January 15, 2022.

The newly-acquired aircraft was flown from Comox, BC to Trenton Ontario where it was disassembled by the Department of National Defence (DND). In October, it was transported to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa on six flat bed trucks and was reassembled by DND. Visitors to the museum will be able to view the Buffalo during tours of the Reserve Hangar, which houses many of Canada's national aviation icons not currently displayed on the museum floor.

The Buffalo was officially welcomed into the collection at an unveiling event at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on November 28, 2023, alongside officials from Ingenium, and the Department of National Defence.

"It is a great honour to welcome this historically significant aircraft to our offerings at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. The CC-115 Buffalo is a key addition to our RCAF and de Havilland collections. It will help us share stories of the evolution of the RCAF and its workforce, as well as about de Havilland's role as a driver of innovation in Canada. Its display in our reserve hangar is sure to be a highlight."

-Chris Kitzan, Director General, Canada Aviation and Space Museum

"At Ingenium, we take great pride in providing a home for outstanding pieces of heritage that push the dialogue on Canadian innovation. We are thrilled to add the de Havilland Buffalo CC-115 to our national collection of science and innovation. The artifacts in our care tell amazing stories of innovation, and we are grateful for the opportunity to preserve this aircraft that represents significant technological and cultural developments in Canada."

-Christina Tessier, CEO and President, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

"Ingenium's acquisition of the de Havilland Buffalo CC-115 marks a pivotal moment in the narrative of Canadian aviation and 'Your Air Force.' This historic aircraft, used in groundbreaking trials and pivotal missions, now joins the annals of our aviation heritage. Together, we honour the RCAF's centennial, paying tribute to our past and looking ahead to our future."

-Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force

