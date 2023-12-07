Infuse the Holiday Season with Generosity through Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop's Together We Care® Toy Drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Spread the joy of giving this festive season with the collaborative efforts of Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop in their annual Together We Care® Toy Drive and the much-anticipated Fill-a-Sleigh Day.

The Together We Care® Toy Drive is inviting everyone to embrace the spirit of giving. Running from November 16th until December 9th, every store nationwide is dedicated to collecting donations. These contributions will be channeled through partnered charities, ensuring that children across the country experience the warmth of the holiday season.

As the holiday season approaches, Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop are joining hands once again to spread the joy of giving Post this As the holiday season approaches, Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop are joining hands once again to spread the joy of giving through their annual Together We Care® Toy Drive and the much-anticipated Fill-a-Sleigh Day. (CNW Group/Red Apples Stores ULC)

"Our hope this year is to once again witness the incredible support from the compassionate customers of Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop. Together, our aim is to gather $600,000 worth of toys and gifts, brightening the holidays for children in smaller communities nationwide," shared Brendan Proctor, President & CEO of Red Apple Stores.

On December 9th, we'll conclude our charitable campaign with the highly anticipated 7th annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day. As customers explore and shop in our stores nationwide, a generous 5% of ALL sales will be donated towards supporting local charities.

"We're committed to supporting the communities we serve, and the holiday season marks a significant opportunity to extend our aid. With the unwavering dedication shown by our community, our aim is to make Christmas 2023 truly special for those in need across Canada," emphasized Proctor.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores — branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple — have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand-name food, fashion, home and more — but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For further information: TJ Dhonsi, Director of Marketing, [email protected]