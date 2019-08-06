Infrastructure investments improve access to safe drinking water in Manitoba First Nations

OTTAWA, Traditional Algonquin Territory, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada is working with First Nations communities to invest in building and upgrading infrastructure that supports the well-being of residents on reserves.

Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, today congratulated nine Manitoba First Nations on their progress improving water and wastewater infrastructure. These improvements are essential to lifting and preventing long-term drinking water advisories.

As part of its commitment to improve access to safe drinking water, the Government of Canada has invested in the following projects in First Nations communities in Manitoba:

God's Lake First Nation successfully lifted a long-term drinking water advisory on July 29, 2019 after completing upgrades to the affected water system. The advisory had been in effect since April 24, 2005 . The water treatment plant also provides service to 15 homes separated from the mainland. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) contributed $688,000 toward the project.

after completing upgrades to the affected water system. The advisory had been in effect since . The water treatment plant also provides service to 15 homes separated from the mainland. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) contributed toward the project. Hollow Water successfully upgraded and expanded its water treatment plant and intake system in 2018. ISC contributed $9.4 million toward the project. ISC is also contributing $10.8 million toward the expansion of the community's wastewater lagoon. That project is expected to be completed in fall 2019.

toward the project. ISC is also contributing toward the expansion of the community's wastewater lagoon. That project is expected to be completed in fall 2019. Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation installed a new community water well in February 2018 . ISC contributed $46,000 to the West Region Tribal Council to support the project.

. ISC contributed to the West Region Tribal Council to support the project. Ebb and Flow installed a new community water well in February 2019 . ISC contributed $190,000 to the West Region Tribal Council to support the project.

installed a new community water well in . ISC contributed to the West Region Tribal Council to support the project. Sapotaweyak Cree Nation successfully completed a new wastewater collection and treatment facility in November 2018 . ISC contributed $6.5 million toward the project.

. ISC contributed toward the project. Mathias Colomb completed a new water distribution and wastewater collection system in March 2019 . ISC contributed $3.6 million toward the project.

completed a new water distribution and wastewater collection system in . ISC contributed toward the project. Lake Manitoba completed a new wastewater collection system and treatment facility in June 2019 . ISC contributed $14 million toward the project.

. ISC contributed toward the project. At Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, work is underway to build a new water treatment plant and piping. ISC is contributing $22.7 million for a new plant and decommissioning of the existing plant. Meanwhile, Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation expanded its wastewater lagoon in November 2018 . ISC contributed approximately $6.8 million toward the project.

for a new plant and decommissioning of the existing plant. Meanwhile, Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation expanded its wastewater lagoon in . ISC contributed approximately toward the project. Black River First Nation is developing a new aerated wastewater lagoon. It's expected to be complete in fall 2019. ISC contributed $9.8 million toward the project.

Quotes

"Working together with Manitoba First Nations, we are not only improving lives today, but are building the infrastructure that will provide safe drinking water for future generations."

Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital

"Real progress is being made through these investments in Manitoba. These projects are the latest examples of our commitment to improve water and wastewater systems on reserve."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

Working in collaboration with First Nations, the Government of Canada has committed to ending all long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves by March 2021 .

