REGINA, SK, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Regina will benefit from a new, more energy-efficient indoor aquatics facility heated by geothermal energy. The aquatics facility and geothermal projects represent a combined investment of more than $128.1 million from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, along with the City of Regina.

This was announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Minister Don McMorris, and Mayor Sandra Masters.

The new recreational facility will replace and enhance the amenities offered at the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre, which currently sees more than 170,000 swim visits each year. The new space will deliver on Regina's top recreational priority from the 2019 Recreational Master Plan, and it will meet National competition standards, include a significant leisure aquatic component, and will expect to see approximately 600,000 swim visits per year. The project will have modern community spaces, amenities, and change rooms to support a multi-functional, inclusive, accessible, and sustainable facility.

The new aquatic facility will be larger and have more multi-purpose spaces to better serve the community, and it will also make use of green energy sources. Funding will also support the construction of a deep Geothermal Heating Facility (GHF) to provide energy to the new aquatic facility. Naturally occurring hot water will be extracted from the earth and used to heat the aquatic facility, before being returned underground. This clean energy technology will support a greener community, which supports Regina's goal of being net zero by 2050.

Quotes

"As a government, we are proud to support projects that not only help communities accommodate their growth but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions along the way. I am excited that this new facility will not only do that, but will also bring people together for decades to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Providing an appropriate space for people of all ages to use and enjoy is at the heart of this project. A new and improved aquatic centre has long been talked about in Regina, and today, we couldn't be more excited to see this project move forward. Investing in infrastructure projects like the new aquatic centre is integral to our communities advancing and expanding to best service the residents of our province. This is another example of how the Saskatchewan government is building our communities to protect our future."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"The City of Regina thanks the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan for their significant contributions to our city through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. We are incredibly pleased to advance the development of a new indoor aquatic facility, complete with an innovative geothermal heating facility supported by the research and work of the Petroleum Technology Research Centre and the University of Regina. These projects are great examples of where investments from all three levels of government are serving to meet the needs of residents and enhancing our quality of life."

Mayor Sandra Masters, City of Regina

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $51,274,614 in the new aquatics facility project and the geothermal heating facility project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $42,724,573 and the City of Regina is contributing $34,187,349 and is responsible for any additional costs.

in the new aquatics facility project and the geothermal heating facility project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of is investing and the is contributing and is responsible for any additional costs. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Including today's announcement, over 140 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan , with a total federal contribution of more than $390.8 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $279.7 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Building a green Prairie economy is about working together on common interests, to make a sustainable and prosperous net-zero economy achievable.

Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Cory Kolt, Senior Communications Consultant, Government of Saskatchewan, 306-787-7151, [email protected]; Media Relations, City of Regina, 306-777-7486, [email protected]