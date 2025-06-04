Infosys outlines a bolder ESG Vision 2030; Aspires to become climate positive in 2030, expands global skilling and livelihood commitments

BENGALURU, India, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced an update to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030. This update is part of Infosys' continuing ESG commitments, first articulated in 2020 and now renewed with bolder aspirations. The ESG Vision 2030's broad areas of focus are climate change, water and waste management, digital skilling and employability, nurturing workplace inclusivity, amplifying communities, employee wellness and workplace experience, along with corporate governance, data privacy and information management.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, our ESG 2030 roadmap isn't just a commitment, it is our blueprint for pioneering responsible business leadership, in a rapidly changing world, through being sustainable, socially responsible, and exemplary in governance. As we've made progress on our ESG aspirations, our vision for the future has grown bolder too. This is reflected in the updates that we have made to the Infosys ESG Vision 2030. What remains unchanged is our continued commitment to be a well-governed organization living its purpose to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities."

Highlights of Infosys' ESG Achievements:

Achieved carbon neutrality for the sixth consecutive year in FY25 Increased 4.3 billion liters in water holding capacity through 11 lake rejuvenation projects across India over FY24 and FY25 More than 125 million lives empowered via TechForGood programs in e-governance, healthcare, and education. Reached 13.3 million people through digital skilling initiatives Infosys was recognized among the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the fifth consecutive year First India -headquartered company to receive Binding Corporate Rules (BCR) approval from EU data protection authorities

Highlights of Updated ESG Goals:

Achieve climate positive in 2030, by implementing initiatives across Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions to reduce our own carbon footprint. Aims to sequester more carbon from the atmosphere, than emissions and move beyond Net Zero. Remain carbon neutral till 2029. Extend digital skills to empower 18 million plus people, including employees, clients' workforce, students, teachers, and communities, and enable employment opportunities for 500,000 plus people. Amplify Communities - Transform and create sustainable communities through Tech for Good initiatives, job creation and CSR efforts, including employee volunteering, healthcare interventions and women's empowerment. Continue to bring interests of all stakeholders to the fore through an empowered, diverse, and inclusive Board. Shape and embrace leading data privacy standards across the various geographies of business operations and be the industry leader in information security practices.

To learn more about Infosys' ESG efforts around the world and ESG related aspirations, see the latest Infosys ESG Report 2024-25.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys

For more information, please contact: [email protected]