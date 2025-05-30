Infosys BPM Unveils AI Agents to Revolutionize Finance and Accounting Services

New Agentic AI-powered solution set to redefine accounts payable operations with significant efficiency gains, enhanced accuracy and improved user experience

BENGALURU, India, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), today announced the launch of AI agents for invoice processing within its flagship Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud solution. Powered by Infosys Topaz, the innovation redefines invoice processing by moving from a human-driven, AI-supported model to an autonomous AI-first approach, which ensures greater efficiency and accuracy.

Designed to operate autonomously, the solution leverages AI agents equipped with advanced decision-making capabilities to handle complex business scenarios with precision and speed. Autonomous AI-first approach enables end-to-end workflow management, allowing AI agents to handle dynamic processes, adapt to changing business logic, and perform intricate tasks with minimal human oversight. The new Agentic AI-powered Accounts Payable on Cloud solution aims to boost operational efficiency significantly, enabling businesses to scale quickly and effectively. Powered by Microsoft's AI stack, the solution combines Azure AI Foundry and other LLMs with custom AI agents. The integration of Cognitive Services with Azure's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings enables the delivery of scalable, intelligent, and enterprise-ready AI solution.

This solution was developed in close collaboration with Americana Restaurants, the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator across the Middle East, North Africa, and Kazakhstan, with more than 2,600 restaurants. Building on the successful deployment of Accounts Payable on Cloud solution for Americana, Infosys BPM is now integrating Agentic AI to make their invoice processing largely autonomous, further enhancing its efficiency and accuracy.

Harsh Bansal, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Growth Officer, Americana Restaurants, said, "At Americana Restaurants, we are committed to leading digital transformation, and as we scale our operations, intelligent automation is key to achieving greater efficiency and agility. With AI-powered Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud, we have made invoice processing faster, enhanced accuracy, and improved efficiency. The addition of Agentic AI takes this a step further, reducing manual dependencies and bringing more intelligence and autonomy into our invoice processing. We are delighted that we have pioneered this initiative with Infosys and look forward to closely working with Infosys BPM to lead us collectively into a future of smarter and more agile operations."

Stephen Boyle, Global Leader, GSIs, ESIs and Advisories, Microsoft, said, "We commend Infosys BPM for launching Microsoft AI agents within its Accounts Payable on Cloud solution, showcasing AI's ability to streamline complex workflows and enhance critical business operations. This innovation underscores Infosys's transformative potential and sets the stage for intelligent automation to drive future business success."

Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO & Managing Director, Infosys BPM, said, "With the introduction of Agentic AI into Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud solution, we are redefining what is possible in the finance and accounting functional domain. By integrating Infosys Topaz with a purpose-built multi-agent framework, along with Microsoft's AI stack, we've developed a solution that is autonomous by design, responsive to change, and built to evolve. This exemplifies our commitment to pioneering innovation and delivering unparalleled business value to enterprises worldwide."

