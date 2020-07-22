Infosys launches Reskill and Restart, an innovative solution to reskill the American workforce and fulfill employment needs following COVID-19

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a consortium in partnership with pymetrics – the leader in fair talent matching – that brings together training partners Merit America, Per Scholas, Revature, and Woz Enterprise. The consortium will leverage Infosys Wingspan and pymetrics' AI-based talent-matching platform to meet the reskilling and employment needs raised by the COVID-19 crisis in America.

Reskill and Restart—powered by Infosys Wingspan—takes job seekers on a guided journey, beginning with aptitude and skills assessment, followed by curated job-specific skills training, and culminating in matching them with available positions. The consortium of partners has built new pathways for talent to transition from traditional jobs across various industries and workstreams to digital and operations jobs of the future.

It also enables employers who are scaling up to review the available talent pool for the right match and hire them while they undergo rapid and job-specific reskilling on this integrated multi-stakeholder platform.

"Infosys has always invested in and promoted lifelong learning, and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has made radical reskilling an even more urgent priority for job seekers and employers alike. We are excited to partner with leaders in the skills assessment, training, and apprenticeship space to leverage our Wingspan platform and provide opportunities for Americans to grow their skills and find relevant employment opportunities," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. "We are intensely focused on creating job opportunities in the U.S., and this solution demonstrates our broader commitment to American workers and the U.S. economy."

"Jobs held by women and people of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and pymetrics sees this coalition as an opportunity to radically level the playing field for getting these communities back to work," said Frida Polli, PhD, CEO and co-founder, pymetrics. "Our talent matching engine uncovers individuals' cognitive, emotional, and social aptitudes, reveals opportunities for skill enhancement via our integration with Burning Glass, and marries that understanding with personalized recommendations for training and jobs. The approach is unlike any other on the market today because it focuses on potential, not pedigree, and we believe it can be instrumental in helping these displaced and disadvantaged employees get back to work."

"The Revature family is honored to invest in people and communities around the U.S. in partnership with the Infosys Reskill and Restart program. Creating opportunity for all to participate in the most vibrant parts of our economy should be our collective priority as a nation," said Ashwin Bharath, CEO, Revature. "We are confident that our world-class training, utilized by blue-chip companies throughout the U.S., will provide life-changing professional opportunities for these individuals."

"Skills training organizations will be key to enabling businesses to recover from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Plinio Ayala, CEO, Per Scholas. "It is critically important that job seekers have the resources they need to develop the in-demand skills necessary to compete in the post-COVID digital economy. Per Scholas' partnership with Infosys will provide employees a unique platform to build these skills, as well as a steady pipeline of talent for employers."

"Woz Enterprise has been working closely with partners like Infosys to find innovative ways to rethink how training can be done. To put Americans back to work we need to provide solutions that include rapid upskilling for those who want a technology job but have never worked in technology before," said Jacob Mahew, CEO, Woz Enterprise, a division of Woz U. "This is at the heart of the apprenticeship programs and training solutions we are developing to ensure we are in lock-step with business needs and are fulfilling our core mission of creating a swiftly evolving and essential technology workforce pipeline that not only puts people back to work, but provides a much more diverse population of talent than ever before."

"In the past few months, tens of millions of Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. Today's challenge is about more than getting Americans back to work: it's about creating pathways to higher-paying, more resilient careers, in order to build a more equitable future as the economy recovers," said Connor Diemand-Yauman, co-CEO, Merit America. "Merit America prepares low-wage Americans for skilled careers at scale, and we're thrilled to see Infosys step up in this time of need. Through our partnership, we hope to prepare low-income adults for recession-resilient careers aligned to employer demand."

Infosys' Wingspan platform will leverage the pymetrics AI-based talent-matching platform, which delivers native aptitude assessment and skills gap analysis via Burning Glass, as well as the training material from the consortium partners, alongside Infosys' own digital programs and courses to provide a comprehensive experience for job seekers. The courses provided will allow COVID-19 impacted job seekers to find and gain skills that are in demand in today's job market. The platform will also allow American companies, in any industry, to find and hire talent as well as explore reskilling opportunities for their current workforce.

Visit infy.com/reskillrestart for more information about the consortium and the Reskill and Restart platform.

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

About pymetrics

pymetrics is a talent matching platform that makes workforce decisions more efficient, accurate, and fair. We use behavioral science-backed exercises to measure the cognitive, social, and emotional attributes of individuals and a data-driven approach to match them with the right opportunity - based on their potential, not their pedigree. Our ethical and audited AI-powered insights and recommendations equip employers with accurate and actionable information to manage the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to internal mobility and beyond. Visit pymetrics.ai to learn more.

About Revature

Revature is a technology talent development company providing a turn-key talent acquisition solution for corporate and government partners and no-cost coding immersion programs for university graduates. Revature recruits, develops and deploys enterprise-ready technology talent, enabling its corporate partners to succeed and grow. Through in-person, online and on-campus coding immersion programs, Revature creates a pathway for university graduates with diverse backgrounds to build the knowledge, skills and abilities to reach their potential as technology professionals. With its unique talent development strategy, Revature successfully serves a wide range of Fortune 500 enterprises, government organizations and top systems integrators. Learn more at https://revature.com .

About Per Scholas

Per Scholas is a national nonprofit that drives positive and proven social change in communities across the country. Through rigorous and tuition-free technology training and professional development, we prepare motivated and curious adults who are unemployed or underemployed for successful careers as technology professionals, and we create onramps to businesses in need of their talents. Today we provide our solutions in eight cities across the country: Atlanta, GA; Greater Boston, MA; Greater Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; the National Capital Region; Newark, NJ and New York, NY. To date, Per Scholas has trained 9,000 individuals, helping them build lasting, life-changing skills and careers in technology.

About Woz Enterprise

A division of Woz U, Woz Enterprise helps recruit, retrain, and retain qualified employees with flexible, customizable, career-focused training content, with the option to white-label programs using our proprietary learning experience platform. With a curriculum that is updated to match the speed of business we are empowering individuals in high-demand technology careers and helping to close the skills gap while adhering to global technology education and business standards. We help companies achieve their objectives by providing valuable technology training tools to upskill their workforce and ultimately grow their business. Learn more at www.woz-u.com.

About Merit America

Merit America prepares low-income adults for recession-resilient careers aligned to employer demand. Our fast and flexible programs are designed to work for underemployed and unemployed adults - who can learn while they balance work, family and social distancing. We combine on-demand online learning with coaching and peer support (delivered in-person or virtually) to create the most effective, scalable model in the field.

Our early work is funded by Schmidt Futures, Walmart Foundation, Google.org, Strada, ECMC, Draper Richards

Kaplan Foundation and several other leading funders. We are on a path to sustainability through earned revenue, from employers who hire our graduates and customize our programs, and graduates who "pay it forward" when they achieve career success. Our initial employer partners include J.P. Morgan Chase, Amazon, ManpowerGroup, Stanley Black & Decker, Infosys and more.

We intend to scale rapidly and become the leading provider of accessible pathways for low-income Americans, while also partnering with community colleges and workforce organizations to power their programs with our model. Our goal is to drive $1 Billion in total wage gains in the next five years.

