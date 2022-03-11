Information Update - Update: Pharmascience Inc. recalls 30 lots of 150 mg over-the-counter ranitidine in blister packs Français
Mar 11, 2022, 16:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 30 lots of over-the-counter ranitidine drugs (150 mg tablets) packaged in blister packs, after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, above the acceptable level in some lots. NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, which means long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could increase the risk of cancer. The products are sold under various private labels. Please refer to the Affected Products table for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Health Canada maintains a list of ranitidine drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including what consumers should do.
Affected Products
|
Product Name
|
DIN
|
Strength
|
Lot
|
ATOMA maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629744F
|
ATOMA maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632058H
|
Compliments maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632043B
|
Compliments maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629973A
|
CO-OP Care+ maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629744C
|
Health One maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629744J
|
Health One maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632043H
|
Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629744H
|
Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632058I
|
Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629974B
|
Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629974A
|
Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629744G
|
Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632043D
|
Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632043E
|
Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632058A
|
Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629973B
|
Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
631893C
|
PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629744E
|
PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632043A
|
PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632043F
|
PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632058J
|
PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629744B
|
PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632058B
|
PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629973C
|
PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629973D
|
PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629744A
|
Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
629744I
|
Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632043G
|
Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632058G
|
Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without
|
02293471
|
150 mg
|
632058D
