OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 30 lots of over-the-counter ranitidine drugs (150 mg tablets) packaged in blister packs, after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, above the acceptable level in some lots. NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, which means long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could increase the risk of cancer. The products are sold under various private labels. Please refer to the Affected Products table for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Health Canada maintains a list of ranitidine drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including what consumers should do.

Affected Products

Product Name DIN Strength Lot ATOMA maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629744F ATOMA maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632058H Compliments maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632043B Compliments maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription cool mint (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629973A CO-OP Care+ maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629744C Health One maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (32 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629744J Health One maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (32 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632043H Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629744H Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632058I Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription cool mint (48 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629974B Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription cool mint (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629974A Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629744G Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632043D Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632043E Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (8 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632058A Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription cool mint (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629973B Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription cool mint (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 631893C PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer

without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629744E PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer

without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632043A PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer

without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632043F PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer

without prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632058J PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer

without prescription (8 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629744B PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer

without prescription (8 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632058B PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer

without prescription cool mint (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629973C PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer

without prescription cool mint (48 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629973D PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (8 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629744A Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 629744I Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632043G Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (24 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632058G Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without

prescription (8 tablets) 02293471 150 mg 632058D

