Mar 11, 2022, 16:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 30 lots of over-the-counter ranitidine drugs (150 mg tablets) packaged in blister packs, after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, above the acceptable level in some lots. NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, which means long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could increase the risk of cancer. The products are sold under various private labels. Please refer to the Affected Products table for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Health Canada maintains a list of ranitidine drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including what consumers should do.

Affected Products

Product  Name

DIN

Strength

Lot

ATOMA maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

 

150 mg

629744F

ATOMA maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632058H

Compliments maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632043B

Compliments maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription cool mint (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629973A

CO-OP Care+ maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629744C

Health One maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (32 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629744J

Health One maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (32 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632043H

Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629744H

Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632058I

Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription cool mint (48 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629974B

Life Brand maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription cool mint (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629974A

Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629744G

Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632043D

Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632043E

Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (8 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632058A

Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription cool mint (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629973B

Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription cool mint (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

631893C

PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629744E

PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632043A

PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632043F

PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
without prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632058J

PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
without prescription (8 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629744B

PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
without prescription (8 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632058B

PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
without prescription cool mint (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629973C

PERSONNELLE maximum strength acid reducer
without prescription cool mint (48 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629973D

PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (8 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629744A

Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

629744I

Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632043G

Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (24 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632058G

Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without
prescription (8 tablets)

02293471

150 mg

632058D

For further information: Media Inquiries: Également disponible en français, Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

