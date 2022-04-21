Information Update - Update: Pfizer recalls Accupril blood pressure tablets due to a nitrosamine impurity Français
OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada ULC is recalling all lots of the prescription drug Accupril (quinapril hydrochloride) in 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg strengths due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) above the acceptable level.
Long-term exposure to N-nitroso-quinapril at a level above what is considered acceptable may increase the risk of cancer. This impurity is not expected to cause harm when ingested at or below the acceptable level. A person taking a drug that contains this impurity at or below the acceptable level every day for 70 years is not expected to have an increased risk of cancer.
Health Canada maintains a list of recalled quinapril drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including more on the risk and what patients should do.
Affected Products
|
Product
|
DIN
|
Lot
|
Expiry
|
Accupril 10mg
|
01947672
|
DY3042
|
2023-03-31
|
Accupril 10mg
|
01947672
|
CK5285
|
2022-05-31
|
Accupril 20mg
|
01947680
|
DT9592
|
2023-03-31
|
Accupril 20mg
|
01947680
|
CK6258
|
2022-05-31
|
Accupril 20mg
|
01947680
|
CK6259
|
2022-05-31
|
Accupril 40mg
|
01947699
|
DT9591
|
2023-03-31
|
Accupril 40mg
|
01947699
|
CM2828
|
2022-05-31
|
Accupril 40mg
|
01947699
|
CM2829
|
2022-05-31
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries:(613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
