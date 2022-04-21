Information Update - Update: Pfizer recalls Accupril blood pressure tablets due to a nitrosamine impurity Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Apr 21, 2022, 12:24 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada ULC is recalling all lots of the prescription drug Accupril (quinapril hydrochloride) in 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg strengths due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) above the acceptable level.

Long-term exposure to N-nitroso-quinapril at a level above what is considered acceptable may increase the risk of cancer. This impurity is not expected to cause harm when ingested at or below the acceptable level. A person taking a drug that contains this impurity at or below the acceptable level every day for 70 years is not expected to have an increased risk of cancer.

Health Canada maintains a list of recalled quinapril drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including more on the risk and what patients should do.

Affected Products

Product

DIN

Lot

Expiry

Accupril 10mg

01947672

DY3042

2023-03-31

Accupril 10mg

01947672

CK5285

2022-05-31

Accupril 20mg

01947680

DT9592

2023-03-31

Accupril 20mg

01947680

CK6258

2022-05-31

Accupril 20mg

01947680

CK6259

2022-05-31

Accupril 40mg

01947699

DT9591

2023-03-31

Accupril 40mg

01947699

CM2828

2022-05-31

Accupril 40mg

01947699

CM2829

2022-05-31

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries:(613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada