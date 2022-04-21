OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada ULC is recalling all lots of the prescription drug Accupril (quinapril hydrochloride) in 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg strengths due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) above the acceptable level.

Long-term exposure to N-nitroso-quinapril at a level above what is considered acceptable may increase the risk of cancer. This impurity is not expected to cause harm when ingested at or below the acceptable level. A person taking a drug that contains this impurity at or below the acceptable level every day for 70 years is not expected to have an increased risk of cancer.

Health Canada maintains a list of recalled quinapril drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including more on the risk and what patients should do.

Affected Products

Product DIN Lot Expiry Accupril 10mg 01947672 DY3042 2023-03-31 Accupril 10mg 01947672 CK5285 2022-05-31 Accupril 20mg 01947680 DT9592 2023-03-31 Accupril 20mg 01947680 CK6258 2022-05-31 Accupril 20mg 01947680 CK6259 2022-05-31 Accupril 40mg 01947699 DT9591 2023-03-31 Accupril 40mg 01947699 CM2828 2022-05-31 Accupril 40mg 01947699 CM2829 2022-05-31

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries:(613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]