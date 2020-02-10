Information Update - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from two Ontario stores: Products may pose serious health risks

News provided by

Health Canada

Feb 10, 2020, 10:19 ET

OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

XXL ANT (CNW Group/Health Canada)
XXL ANT (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Super Panther 7K (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Super Panther 7K (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Stiff Rox (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Stiff Rox (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Thunderbull (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Thunderbull (CNW Group/Health Canada)
VIP GO Rhino Gold 69K (CNW Group/Health Canada)
VIP GO Rhino Gold 69K (CNW Group/Health Canada)
White Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada)
White Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Viga RX (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Viga RX (CNW Group/Health Canada)
ResERECTION blister (CNW Group/Health Canada)
ResERECTION blister (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Master Zone (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Master Zone (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino 7 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino 7 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Master Zone 1500 gold caps (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Master Zone 1500 gold caps (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Premium Pro Power (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Premium Pro Power (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Triple Green (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Triple Green (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino (CNW Group/Health Canada)
2000 Ginseng Red (CNW Group/Health Canada)
2000 Ginseng Red (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Kangaroo (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Kangaroo (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Alien Power Platinum 11000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Alien Power Platinum 11000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
3800 Hard Rock (CNW Group/Health Canada)
3800 Hard Rock (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Lollipop (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Lollipop (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Premium X Pulse (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Premium X Pulse (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Magnum 25K (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Magnum 25K (CNW Group/Health Canada)
7K (CNW Group/Health Canada)
7K (CNW Group/Health Canada)
XXL ANT (CNW Group/Health Canada) Super Panther 7K (CNW Group/Health Canada) Stiff Rox (CNW Group/Health Canada) Thunderbull (CNW Group/Health Canada) VIP GO Rhino Gold 69K (CNW Group/Health Canada) White Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada) Viga RX (CNW Group/Health Canada) ResERECTION blister (CNW Group/Health Canada) Master Zone (CNW Group/Health Canada) Rhino 7 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Master Zone 1500 gold caps (CNW Group/Health Canada) Premium Pro Power (CNW Group/Health Canada) Triple Green (CNW Group/Health Canada) Rhino (CNW Group/Health Canada) 2000 Ginseng Red (CNW Group/Health Canada) Kangaroo (CNW Group/Health Canada) Alien Power Platinum 11000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) 3800 Hard Rock (CNW Group/Health Canada) Lollipop (CNW Group/Health Canada) Premium X Pulse (CNW Group/Health Canada) Magnum 25K (CNW Group/Health Canada) 7K (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Alien Power
Platinum 1100

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously
seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

871 Chemong Rd.,

Peterborough, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Kangaroo

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously
seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Forbidden Pleasures

871 Chemong Rd.,

Peterborough, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Master Zone 1500

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously
seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

871 Chemong Rd.,

Peterborough, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

ResERECTION

(Blister)

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously
seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

871 Chemong Rd.,

Peterborough, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Rhino

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously
seized) was tested and
found to contain
aminotadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

871 Chemong Rd.,

Peterborough, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Super Panther 7K

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain
yohimbe

 

Forbidden Pleasures

871 Chemong Rd.,

Peterborough, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Triple Green

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain
yohimbe

 

Forbidden Pleasures

871 Chemong Rd.,

Peterborough, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

VIP GO Rhino Gold
69K

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain
yohimbe bark extract

Forbidden Pleasures

871 Chemong Rd.,

Peterborough, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

2000 Ginseng Red

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously
seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

3800 Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain
yohimbe

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

7K

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain
yohimbe

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Lollipop

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously
seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil,
tadalafil and yohimbine

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Magnum XXL 25K

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar
packaging was tested by
Australia's Therapeutic
Goods Administration
and found to contain
tadalafil

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Master Zone 1500

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously
seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Premium Pro
Power 3500

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Premium X Pulse
2000

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Rhino 7 Platinum
5000

Sexual enhancement

 

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously
seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil 
and yohimbine.

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously
seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil
 and tadalafil

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Thunder Bull

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain
yohimbe

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Triple Green

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain
yohimbe

 

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Vigar X

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain
yohimbe

 

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

White Panther

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain
yohimbe

 

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

XXL Ant 3000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain
yohimbe

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the
retail location

 

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Information Update - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from two Ontario stores: Products may pose serious health risks

News provided by

Health Canada

Feb 10, 2020, 10:19 ET