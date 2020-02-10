Information Update - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from two Ontario stores: Products may pose serious health risks
Feb 10, 2020, 10:19 ET
OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Alien Power
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Forbidden Pleasures
871 Chemong Rd.,
Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Kangaroo
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Forbidden Pleasures
871 Chemong Rd.,
Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Master Zone 1500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Forbidden Pleasures
871 Chemong Rd.,
Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the
|
ResERECTION
(Blister)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Forbidden Pleasures
871 Chemong Rd.,
Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Rhino
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Forbidden Pleasures
871 Chemong Rd.,
Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Super Panther 7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Forbidden Pleasures
871 Chemong Rd.,
Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Triple Green
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Forbidden Pleasures
871 Chemong Rd.,
Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the
|
VIP GO Rhino Gold
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Forbidden Pleasures
871 Chemong Rd.,
Peterborough, ON
|
Seized from the
|
2000 Ginseng Red
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
3800 Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Lollipop
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Magnum XXL 25K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Master Zone 1500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Premium Pro
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Premium X Pulse
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Rhino 7 Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Thunder Bull
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Triple Green
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Vigar X
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
White Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
|
XXL Ant 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the
