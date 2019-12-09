Information Update - Multiple unauthorized workout supplements that may pose serious health risks seized from Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins in Alberta Français
Dec 09, 2019, 16:08 ET
OTTAWA, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
MYO-CARD
|
Labelled to contain cardarine GW-501516
|
Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins
1406 3rd Avenue South,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HER
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins
1406 3rd Avenue South,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HGH
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain MK-677
|
Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins
1406 3rd Avenue South,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-LGD
|
Labelled to contain ligandrol LGD-4033
|
Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins
1406 3rd Avenue South,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-S4
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain andarine
|
Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins
1406 3rd Avenue South,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-STA
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins
1406 3rd Avenue South,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-RAD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone
|
Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins
1406 3rd Avenue South,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-TKO Total Knock-Out
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins
1406 3rd Avenue South,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-YK
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain YK-11 myostine
|
Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins
1406 3rd Avenue South,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Psychotic
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)
|
Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins
1406 3rd Avenue South,
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
