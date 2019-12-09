Information Update - Multiple unauthorized workout supplements that may pose serious health risks seized from Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins in Alberta Français

OTTAWA, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

MYO-CARD
Workout supplement

Labelled to contain cardarine GW-501516

Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins

1406 3rd Avenue South,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-HER

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins

1406 3rd Avenue South,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-HGH

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain MK-677

Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins

1406 3rd Avenue South,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-LGD
Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ligandrol LGD-4033

Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins

1406 3rd Avenue South,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-S4

Workout supplement

 

Labelled to contain andarine

Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins

1406 3rd Avenue South,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-STA

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins

1406 3rd Avenue South,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-RAD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone

Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins

1406 3rd Avenue South,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-TKO Total Knock-Out

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins

1406 3rd Avenue South,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-YK

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain YK-11 myostine

Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins

1406 3rd Avenue South,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

Psychotic

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)

Lethbridge Supplements & Vitamins

1406 3rd Avenue South,

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the retail location

