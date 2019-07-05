Information Update - Multiple sexual enhancement products seized from five stores in Scarborough, Ontario, may pose serious health risks
Jul 05, 2019, 14:30 ET
OTTAWA, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. We encourage Canadians to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Daisy Mart
2300 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Ultra Hurricane X 2000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
|
Family Supermarket
2304 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Homerama Adult Video
2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Fire Ant
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Homerama Adult Video
2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Front End Lifter
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Homerama Adult Video
2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jack it Up
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Homerama Adult Video
2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Libipro
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Homerama Adult Video
2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Plz Her
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Homerama Adult Video
2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rinoceronte
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Homerama Adult Video
2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Load
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Homerama Adult Video
2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Lucky Star Convenience
1060 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging seized from another retailer was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Lucky Star Convenience
1060 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Ant
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and diclofenac
|
Sujaaan Convenience
2404 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Sujaaan Convenience
2404 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Sujaaan Convenience
2404 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
