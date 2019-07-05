Information Update - Multiple sexual enhancement products seized from five stores in Scarborough, Ontario, may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. We encourage Canadians to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Daisy Mart

2300 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Ultra Hurricane X 2000

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine 

Family Supermarket

2304 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

5K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Homerama Adult Video

2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Fire Ant

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Homerama Adult Video

2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Front End Lifter

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Homerama Adult Video

2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Jack it Up

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Homerama Adult Video

2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Libipro

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Homerama Adult Video

2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Plz Her

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Homerama Adult Video

2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Rinoceronte

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Homerama Adult Video

2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Super Load

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Homerama Adult Video

2524 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Black Panther

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Lucky Star Convenience

1060 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging seized from another retailer was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Lucky Star Convenience

1060 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Black Ant

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and diclofenac

Sujaaan Convenience

2404 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Spanish Fly 20,000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Sujaaan Convenience

2404 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Spanish Fly 22,000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Sujaaan Convenience

2404 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

