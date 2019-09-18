Information Update - Health Canada seized multiple unauthorized health products from three stores in Ontario and one in Quebec because they may pose serious health risks Français
Sep 18, 2019, 10:50 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Black Mamba Premium 18000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bear Food Mart
2 Castlewood Blvd.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bear Food Mart
2 Castlewood Blvd.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (Large packaging)
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bear Food Mart
2 Castlewood Blvd.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (Small packaging)
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bear Food Mart
2 Castlewood Blvd.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers and was labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bear Food Mart
2 Castlewood Blvd.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stiff Rock
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers and was tested and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Big Bear Food Mart
2 Castlewood Blvd.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Boss Number #Six
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Bull Thunder 1600 mG
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain yohimbine
|
Big Bee Convenience
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
FX 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain yohimbine
|
Big Bee Convenience
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 150K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 8 Platinum 80000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 75000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino Super Long Lasting 200K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
XOXO Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Convenience Plus Video
385 Dawes Rd.
East York, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Lollipop
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine
|
Convenience Plus Video
385 Dawes Rd.
East York, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 12 Titanium 200K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Convenience Plus Video
385 Dawes Rd.
East York, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Animal Test
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Shop Santé
1215 Chemin du Tremblay, local 145, Longueuil, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Insane Labz
I AM GOD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia
|
Shop Santé
1215 Chemin du Tremblay, local 145, Longueuil, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
Images
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709
Share this article