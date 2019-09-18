Information Update - Health Canada seized multiple unauthorized health products from three stores in Ontario and one in Quebec because they may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada

Sep 18, 2019, 10:50 ET

OTTAWA, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Black Mamba Premium 18000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bear Food Mart

2 Castlewood Blvd.
Dundas, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bear Food Mart

2 Castlewood Blvd.
Dundas, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (Large packaging)

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bear Food Mart

2 Castlewood Blvd.
Dundas, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (Small packaging)

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bear Food Mart

2 Castlewood Blvd.
Dundas, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers and was labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bear Food Mart

2 Castlewood Blvd.
Dundas, ON

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rock

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers and was tested and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bear Food Mart

2 Castlewood Blvd.
Dundas, ON

Seized from the retail location

Boss Number #Six

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil

 

Big Bee Convenience
215 King St. W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Bull Thunder 1600 mG

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain yohimbine

 

Big Bee Convenience
215 King St. W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

FX 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain yohimbine

 

Big Bee Convenience
215 King St. W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 150K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

 

Big Bee Convenience
215 King St. W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 8 Platinum 80000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience
215 King St. W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 75000 

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience
215 King St. W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino Super Long Lasting 200K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience
215 King St. W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

XOXO Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

 

Big Bee Convenience
215 King St. W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Convenience Plus Video

385 Dawes Rd.

East York, ON

Seized from the retail location

Lollipop

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine

Convenience Plus Video

385 Dawes Rd.

East York, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 12 Titanium 200K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Convenience Plus Video

385 Dawes Rd.

East York, ON

Seized from the retail location

Animal Test

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Shop Santé

1215 Chemin du Tremblay, local 145, Longueuil, QC

Seized from the retail location

Insane Labz

I AM GOD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolfia

Shop Santé

1215 Chemin du Tremblay, local 145, Longueuil, QC

Seized from the retail location

Images

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

