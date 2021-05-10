OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Bio-Odeur Not authorized for sale in Canada Bio-Expert Products Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label) All All T-1000 Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol One-Bottle (9353-8957 Québec Inc.) 80103120 All. Not printed on the label. Not printed on the label

