May 10, 2021, 15:25 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Bio-Odeur

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Bio-Expert Products Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

All

T-1000

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

One-Bottle (9353-8957 Québec Inc.)

80103120

All. Not printed on the label.

Not printed on the label

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

