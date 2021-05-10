Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français
May 10, 2021, 15:25 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for recall
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Bio-Odeur
|
Not authorized for sale in Canada
|
Bio-Expert Products Inc.
|
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)
|
All
|
All
|
T-1000
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
One-Bottle (9353-8957 Québec Inc.)
|
80103120
|
All. Not printed on the label.
|
Not printed on the label
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
