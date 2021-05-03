Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français
May 03, 2021, 10:35 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
KeraSpa
|
Contains
|
Adbo
|
80076597
|
100G01
101G01
104G01
111G01
112G01
|
April 2023
|
Umbrell (60 mL
|
Contains
|
Affinite Gestion de
|
80076597
|
099G01
100G01
|
April 2023
