OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for

recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date KeraSpa Contains

unacceptable

ingredient, ethyl

acetate Adbo

Distribution 80076597

appears on

the label,

which is the

wrong NPN 100G01 101G01 104G01 111G01 112G01 April 2023 Umbrell (60 mL

format) Contains

unacceptable

ingredient, ethyl

acetate Affinite Gestion de

Production 80076597 099G01 100G01 April 2023

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]