Health Canada

May 03, 2021, 10:35 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for
recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

KeraSpa

Contains
unacceptable
ingredient, ethyl
acetate

Adbo
Distribution

80076597
appears on
the label,
which is the
wrong NPN

100G01

101G01

104G01

111G01

112G01

April 2023

Umbrell (60 mL
format)

Contains
unacceptable
ingredient, ethyl
acetate

Affinite Gestion de
Production

80076597

099G01

100G01

April 2023

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

