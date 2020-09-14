Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français
Sep 14, 2020, 12:56 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for recall
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
Bath Springs
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
South Ridge Packing Co. Ltd.
|
80099105
|
20200418
20200421
20200422
20200423
20200424
20200427
20200428
20200429
20200430
|
April 2022
|
September 14, 2020
|
20200501
20200504
20200505
20200507
20200513
20200514
|
May 2022
|
20200602
20200608
|
June 2022
|
Blindman Brewing Hand Sanitizer
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
Blindman Brewing Inc.
|
80098092
|
S-20200426
S-20200427
S-20200427-2
S-20200428
|
September 2020
|
September 14, 2020
|
S-20200501-1
S-20200501-2
S-20200504
S-20200515
S-20200530
|
October 2020
|
S-20200606
|
November 2020
|
S-20200812
|
January 2021
|
Clean Freak
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
Tri Natural Mfg.
|
80099541
|
HS2006
HS2007
HS2012
HS2013
|
May 2021
|
September 14, 2020
|
HS2014
HS2015
|
June 2021
|
HS2016
HS2017
HS2018
|
July 2021
|
Farmessentials Hand Sanitizer
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
Tri Natural Mfg.
|
80099541
|
HS2008
HS2009
|
May 2021
|
September 14, 2020
|
HS2010
|
June 2021
|
Noteworthy Handrub
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
The Dubh Glas Distillery Inc.
|
80098926
|
20200417
20200529
|
Not printed on the label
|
September 14, 2020
|
Weltel Hand Sanitizer
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
Tri Natural Mfg.
|
80099541
|
HS2005
|
May 2021
|
September 14, 2020
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
