OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Bath Springs Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol South Ridge Packing Co. Ltd. 80099105 20200418 20200421 20200422 20200423 20200424 20200427 20200428 20200429 20200430 April 2022 September 14, 2020 20200501 20200504 20200505 20200507 20200513 20200514 May 2022 20200602 20200608 June 2022 Blindman Brewing Hand Sanitizer Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Blindman Brewing Inc. 80098092 S-20200426 S-20200427 S-20200427-2 S-20200428 September 2020 September 14, 2020 S-20200501-1 S-20200501-2 S-20200504 S-20200515 S-20200530 October 2020 S-20200606 November 2020 S-20200812 January 2021 Clean Freak Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Tri Natural Mfg. 80099541 HS2006 HS2007 HS2012 HS2013 May 2021 September 14, 2020 HS2014 HS2015 June 2021 HS2016 HS2017 HS2018 July 2021 Farmessentials Hand Sanitizer Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Tri Natural Mfg. 80099541 HS2008 HS2009 May 2021 September 14, 2020 HS2010 June 2021 Noteworthy Handrub Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol The Dubh Glas Distillery Inc. 80098926 20200417 20200529 Not printed on the label September 14, 2020 Weltel Hand Sanitizer Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Tri Natural Mfg. 80099541 HS2005 May 2021 September 14, 2020



















