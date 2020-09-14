Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Bath Springs

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

South Ridge Packing Co. Ltd.

80099105

20200418

20200421

20200422

20200423

20200424

20200427

20200428

20200429

20200430

April 2022

September 14, 2020

20200501

20200504

20200505

20200507

20200513

20200514

May 2022

20200602

20200608

June 2022

Blindman Brewing Hand Sanitizer

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Blindman Brewing Inc.

80098092

S-20200426

S-20200427

S-20200427-2

S-20200428

September 2020

September 14, 2020

S-20200501-1

S-20200501-2

S-20200504

S-20200515

S-20200530

October 2020

S-20200606

November 2020

S-20200812

January 2021

Clean Freak

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Tri Natural Mfg.

80099541

HS2006

HS2007

HS2012

HS2013

May 2021

September 14, 2020

HS2014

HS2015

June 2021

HS2016

HS2017

HS2018

July 2021

Farmessentials Hand Sanitizer

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Tri Natural Mfg.

80099541

HS2008

HS2009

May 2021

September 14, 2020

HS2010

June 2021

Noteworthy Handrub

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

The Dubh Glas Distillery Inc.

80098926

20200417

20200529

Not printed on the label

September 14, 2020

Weltel Hand Sanitizer

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Tri Natural Mfg.

80099541

HS2005

May 2021

September 14, 2020









For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

