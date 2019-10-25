Information Update - Additional ranitidine products recalled as a precautionary measure; request to stop distribution remains in place while Health Canada continues to assess NDMA

UPDATE: October 25, 2019

Dominion Pharmacal, Laboratoire Riva Inc., Pharmascience Inc. and Vita Health Inc. are recalling all lots of their prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine products from the Canadian market as a precautionary measure. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.

UPDATE: October 18, 2019

Additional prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, including Zantac, are being recalled by Sanofi Consumer Health Inc., Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC and Teva Canada Limited because they may contain the impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above acceptable levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

UPDATE: September 25, 2019 - Health Canada requests that companies stop distributing ranitidine drugs in Canada while it assesses NDMA; additional products being recalled

Additional ranitidine drugs are being recalled by four companies: Apotex Inc., Pro Doc Limitée, Sanis Health Inc., and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC. The lots are being recalled as they may have been manufactured using an active pharmaceutical ingredient containing an impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), above acceptable levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Original Information Update: September 17, 2019 - Health Canada requests that companies stop distributing ranitidine drugs in Canada while it assesses NDMA; some products being recalled

OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada recently informed Canadians that it is assessing the issue of an impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) detected in some ranitidine drugs. Current evidence suggests that NDMA may be present in ranitidine, regardless of the manufacturer. As a result, and at Health Canada's request, companies marketing ranitidine products in Canada have stopped any further distribution until evidence is provided to demonstrate that they do not contain NDMA above acceptable levels.