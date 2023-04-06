BEACONSFIELD, QC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Due to the weather conditions, Public Works is responding to several incidents. If any wires have fallen, do not approach. If the problem is located on private property, we invite you to contact your insurance company.

Until further notice, the Recreation Centre and the Library are open according to the schedule below. You can come and warm up and plug in your electronic devices. Tables, chairs and extensions have been made available.

Centennial Hall is inaccessible and thus closed.

Waste and recycling collections will be completed over two days, as Ricova's work is hampered by falling branches blocking the streets.

Street parking will be tolerated without a permit from Thursday, April 6 until the morning of April 12.

We ask you to avoid unnecessary travel to allow our teams and other intervening parties to work in the field.

More information will be provided as the situation evolves.

Today, April 6

Recreation Centre: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Library: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tomorrow, April 7:

Recreation Centre: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SOURCE Ville de Beaconsfield

For further information: [email protected], beaconsfield.ca